5 players who will miss Miami Open 2025 ft. Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams

After an exhilarating fortnight in Indian Wells, the top players on tour will compete in the 2025 Miami Open. The second installment of the Sunshine Double will begin on March 18.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will be the top two seeds in the women's draw, followed by Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. Sabalenka reached the finals of the BNP Paribas Open last week but was stunned by in-form teenager Mirra Andreeva.

On the other hand, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will be the top two seeds in the men's singles event. The Spaniard was two wins away from claiming his third consecutive title in Indian Wells but was held by Jack Draper in the semifinals. The Brit went on to win the BNP Paribas Open for the first time in his career.

Ad

Trending

The 2025 Miami Open boasts a star-studded entry list but there are a few notable absentees. On that note, let's take a look at five players who will miss the Miami Open this year.

5) Jannik Sinner

Sinner with the winner's trophy in Melbourne - Source: Getty

First on the list is World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Ad

Sinner won't be a part of the 2025 Miami Open as he is suspended from the ATP Tour till May 4. He tested positive for a banned substance called Clostebol in March last year.

The Italian will drop 1000 points in the ATP Rankings for missing the Miami Open. He dominated the event last year, but won't be able to participate this time around.

Sinner is also expected to miss the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open, and the Madrid Open. He could make his return on home soil at the 2025 Italian Open in May.

Ad

4) Marketa Vondrosouva

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

Fourth on the list is women's World No. 49 Marketa Vondrosouva.

Ad

Vondrosouva has opted to miss the 2025 Miami Open due to a shoulder injury. The Czech talent has made a decent start to the season by amassing four wins from eight matches, including a quarterfinal finish in the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships but lost to Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

Vondrosouva spoke about her injury via social media and said:

"Stepping out of the court again. I am still struggling with a shoulder injury. Although it's not easy, I now have a few months of intensive training and rehabilitation to get my arm back together. Patience and time are my priorities right now, but I believe it will all be worth it. So hopefully back on the court soon."

Ad

3) Venus Williams

Williams in action at the 2024 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Third on the list is American tennis legend Venus Williams.

Ad

Venus Williams had been handed a wildcard to compete in Indian Wells this month, but the American announced her withdrawal. She will continue her exile on the sidelines and won't be a part of the 2025 Miami Open.

Williams was last seen in action at the Miami Open last year, where she lost to Diana Shnaider in the first round. Despite a valiant effort against the Russian, Shnaider defeated her in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Ad

The American is a two-time finalist in Miami and famously clinched the title in 2001. She outfoxed the fourth seed Jennifer Capriati in the finals 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4).

2) Barbora Krejcikova

Krejcikova in action at the WTA Finals 2024 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is World No. 16 Barbora Krejcikova.

Ad

Krejcikova is yet to feature on the women's tour this year. She was last seen in action at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The Czech is still nursing her back injury and might be sidelined for a few more weeks. While she is yet to provide an update, a return before the 2025 French Open could be on the cards for her.

1) Thanasi Kokkinakis

Kokkinakis in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Thanasi Kokkinais is set to miss the Miami Open.

Ad

Kokkinakis made a promising start to the season by chalking up three wins from five matches, including a quarterfinal run in the Adelaide International. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open but lost to Jack Draper in a close five-set bout.

The Australian has been suffering from a pectoral injury. After trying to play through it over the years, he opted to undergo surgery last month. Here is what Kokkinakis had to say about the injury (via news.com.au):

Ad

"I’m playing with a crazy amount of scar tissue in there. It’s something that every time I show a physio or a doctor or something, they’re taken back by it," Thanasi Kokkinakis said.

"Been struggling for a little while with this … I’ve been trying to find the answers to an ongoing pec injury that I haven’t been able to fix. Let’s see how this goes. Thank you for all your ongoing support,” Thanasi Kokkinakis said before undergoing surgery.

The 28-year-old is yet to announce his return and is expected to be sidelined for a few months on tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"