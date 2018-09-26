5 players with the most ATP Masters titles

The ATP World Tour Masters 1000 previously known as the ATP Masters Series is the third highest bracket of men's tennis competitions after the four Grand Slams and the season-ending ATP Finals. From 2008 onwards, all ATP Masters 1000 matches are decided in a best of three-set matches.

As of 2018, 9 tournaments are part of the elite ATP Masters 1000 World Tour - Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, Italian Open, Canadian Open (Montreal / Toronto), Cincinnati Masters, Shanghai Masters, Paris Masters.

The ranking points awarded in each of the 9 ATP Masters 1000 tournaments are as follows: Winner gets 1000 ranking points, runner-up gets 600 points, the 2 losing semi-finalists get 360 points each, the losing quarter-finalists take home 180 points each.

Those players who are eliminated in the fourth, third, second and first rounds receive 90, 45, 25 and 10 points respectively. We take a look at the 5 players with the most ATP Masters 1000 titles:

#5 John McEnroe

John McEnroe arguing with the chair umpire in a Wimbledon match.

The German-born American, considered to be among the best volleyers the game has ever had, won an impressive 19 Masters titles during the period 1978-1985 inclusive. He won an impressive 5 titles at the London Masters and 4 each at Philadelphia and Stockholm none of which are part of the elite Masters 1000 venues today. McEnroe was also an accomplished doubles player and he even was ranked doubles No.1 for 270 weeks.

He won many Grand Slams and other elite tournaments in Doubles too. The astute shot-maker who was also known for his on-court confrontations and was a crowd-puller back in his time.

