Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players with the most ATP Masters titles

Arjun
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
62   //    26 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST

The ATP World Tour Masters 1000 previously known as the ATP Masters Series is the third highest bracket of men's tennis competitions after the four Grand Slams and the season-ending ATP Finals. From 2008 onwards, all ATP Masters 1000 matches are decided in a best of three-set matches.

As of 2018, 9 tournaments are part of the elite ATP Masters 1000 World Tour - Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, Italian Open, Canadian Open (Montreal / Toronto), Cincinnati Masters, Shanghai Masters, Paris Masters.

The ranking points awarded in each of the 9 ATP Masters 1000 tournaments are as follows: Winner gets 1000 ranking points, runner-up gets 600 points, the 2 losing semi-finalists get 360 points each, the losing quarter-finalists take home 180 points each.

Those players who are eliminated in the fourth, third, second and first rounds receive 90, 45, 25 and 10 points respectively. We take a look at the 5 players with the most ATP Masters 1000 titles:

#5 John McEnroe

McEnroe Arguing
John McEnroe arguing with the chair umpire in a Wimbledon match.

The German-born American, considered to be among the best volleyers the game has ever had, won an impressive 19 Masters titles during the period 1978-1985 inclusive. He won an impressive 5 titles at the London Masters and 4 each at Philadelphia and Stockholm none of which are part of the elite Masters 1000 venues today. McEnroe was also an accomplished doubles player and he even was ranked doubles No.1 for 270 weeks.

He won many Grand Slams and other elite tournaments in Doubles too. The astute shot-maker who was also known for his on-court confrontations and was a crowd-puller back in his time.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ATP Masters 1000 Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Arjun
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Roger Federer records you were probably unaware of
RELATED STORY
7 Novak Djokovic records which may never be broken
RELATED STORY
Tennis: 4 contenders for the year-end No. 1 World Ranking
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal's 5 most dominant ATP Masters 1000 tournaments
RELATED STORY
A Tribute To Djokovic : Djokovic Stands Alone 
RELATED STORY
Best Nadal-Djokovic Matches
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: Top 5 players with most Grand Slams
RELATED STORY
5 Rafael Nadal records you probably don't know of
RELATED STORY
Top 5 men's players with most number of Grand Slams
RELATED STORY
7 most one-sided tennis rivalries in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us