5 players with the most wins as ATP No. 1

Roger Federer

Since Romania's Ilie Nastase was the first-ever singles player to be officially ranked No. 1 by the ATP, back in 1973. Only 25 other players have occupied the numero uno spot, with Andy Murray (2016) being the latest to do so.

Among the 17 different players to have been ranked the year end No. 1, the quartet of Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have five apiece, while Pete Sampras leads the list with six.

Djokovic got back to the No. 1 position following his 8th title at the Australian Open. Starting his 276th week atop the world rankings, Djokovic has won three matches to reach the Dubai semifinals as he looks to overtake Federer (310) for the most weeks at No. 1.

On that note, let us have a look at where Djokovic ranks amongst the top five players with the most match wins as World No. 1.

#5 Pete Sampras (335-69; 82.9%)

Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras's 286 weeks as No. 1 was an all-time record until Federer surpassed the American in 2012.

Sampras holds the record for most year-end No. 1 finishes, doing so in six consecutive years from 1994 to 1999. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is one of only six players to hold the No. 1 ranking for each week of a season, the others being Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Lleyton Hewitt, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The now 49-year-old American, however, also holds the rather ignominious record of most defeats as the World No. 1. He endured 69 losses, making him one of only two players to lose at least 50 matches while holding the numero uno spot.

Sampras' 335th and final match win as World No. 1 came against Belarusian doubles legend Max Mirnyi in the second round at Indianopolis in 1999. He then suffered his 69th defeat against compatriot Vincent Spadea in the quarterfinals.

