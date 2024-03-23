5 Roger Federer losses that felt like a win ft. 2008 Wimbledon defeat to Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer’s name is something that many consider to be synonymous with tennis itself, and his contribution to the sport, accompanied by the fandom that follows, rightly exemplifies the same.

The former World No. 1 had an exceptional career, during which, he won 20 Grand Slam titles, becoming the first man to reach that tally. He remains the most successful male competitor in Wimbleon history with eight titles to his name while winning the US Open on five successive occasions from 2004-2008.

The Swiss also won the Australian Open a massive six times while clinching the French Open. Over the years, Federer has mesmerized spectators all over the world with his splendid brand of tennis, and was a part of some of the sport's greatest matches ever. There were times when the Swiss failed to come out on top but produced some high quality tennis on the court.

On that note, let's take a look at five of Roger Federer’s losses that felt like a win.

#5 2011 French Open Final

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal constitute one of the biggest and most iconic rivalries across all sports, and the 2011 French Open final is one such unforgettable clash between the two stars.

Federer lost to Nadal, 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1 to win his sixth Roland Garros title. The Spaniard booked his place in the final after beating Andy Murray while the Swiss beat Novak Djokovic in his final four clash.

Federer started the match with a 5-2 lead along with a set point but Nadal rose back to win the set 7-5.

The King of Clay showcased some skill and focus that Federer could not get the better of. However, the scoreline and the four-hour long encounter between the two exemplifies the kind of fight the Swiss gave which further translated to one of the best byproducts of the iconic Federer-Nadal rivalry.

#4. 2009 Australian Open Final

Federer and Nadal walked onto Rod Laver Arena for their 19th encounter and seventh in Grand Slam finals.

The Spaniard defeated Federer 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(7–3), 3–6, 6–2 to win his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne, a loss that left the Swiss in tears.

This was Federer’s third consecutive Grand Slam final defeat to Nadal and came during a period when Nadal started to prove his mettle in the international tennis arena.

Speaking about the match during the ceremony, a tearful Federer, who was unable to match Pete Sampras' then-record tally of 14 Grand Slams.

“I've felt better. Maybe I'll try later. God, it's killing me,” said Federer before breaking down in tears.

Nadal then collected his trophy and went to console his rival in what is regarded as one of the most iconic moments in tennis.

"Just remember you're a great champion and you're one of the best in history and for sure you're going to match Sampras," the Spaniard told Federer.

And as it turned out, the same year, Federer did go on to match Sampras' record at Roland Garros a couple of months later and bettered it by winning Wimbledon.

#3. 2019 Wimbledon Final

Federer's victory at Wimbledon in 2017 is one that made him the first-ever tennis player to win eight titles at the grass-court Major

However, in 2019, the classic Federer-Djokovic rivalry surprised the audience yet again by replicating what happened in 2014 and 2015 - a fight that hooked the viewers to the television screen depsite the longevity of the encounter.

In a thrilling encounter that lasted almost five hours, the Serb defeated Federer 7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3) in a match that created history as the longest final in the history of the Championship.

The Serb prevented Federer from winning the match even at two championship points but not without the kind of challenge and tenacity that Federer brings with him - one that pushes the opponent to give his best to be able to stand across the other end of the court against Federer.

This match marked Federer’s last major Grand Slam final and by setting yet another record and playing his classic strokes till the very end, the Swiss somehow ensured that it was one to be remembered and etched in history.

#2 2008 Wimbledon Final

One of the most classic tennis matches with the most iconic rivalries of all time, the 2008 Wimbledon is one that shines through the history of tennis.

In 2007, Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal but the latter took his revenge by defeating the Swiss 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 the next year.

While the crowd like most crowds was biased towards Federer, Nadal won what turned out to be an integral milestone in his career, one that could not have felt the same had he not had an opponent like Federer.

Amidst rain delays including an 80-minute break, the duo presented some of the best tennis that the world had ever seen.

For the third year in a row, Federer and Nadal were the top two seeds at Wimbledon and gave each other quite a fight before the latter won his maiden Wimbledon title.

With a 2-2 tie, everything boiled down to the final set that culminated in an exciting victory for the Spaniard.

However, owing to the kind of perfectionism and class that both the players brought to the court, this was perhaps one of the matches without any defeat because, at the end of the day, it's the sport that won for presenting to the world two of the best sportspersons of all time.

#1 2022 Laver Cup

In a moment that will forever be remembered by tennis fans all over the world, the 2022 Laver Cup marked Federer’s retirement from tennis.

The Federer-Nadal rivalry translated to a doubles partnership where they were defeated by Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 9-11 but this was one such match where everyone seemed to forget who won or loss in actuality.

Despite the loss of the defeat of the crowd's favourite, the match marked the end of an era and one of the most bittersweet moments in the history of any sport where long-time rivals came together to celebrate and join Federer as he shed his tears saying goodbye to his illustrious career.

The Big Four - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray came together for Federer’s big day in what is considered to be a defining moment of sportsmanship.

Speaking about the same, Federer said (Via Laver Cup):

It was lovely for me to be on the court one more time. I’d never thought it would feel so great, and even if I cried a lot, they were tears of satisfaction. I was so happy that I could feel that way, and that I could be part of a team – I’ve always thought of myself as a team player, even if most of the time it was just me on the court.

He added:

“When you retire, you normally do it in a small arena, or just take the decision all alone,” Federer added. “So for me to be able to do it in such a great arena with thousands of people and so many of my principal rivals was slightly bizarre. But it touched me greatly to be there with Novak, Andy and Rafa.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins