5 Roger Federer records that cannot be broken

Roger Federer has decided to put the finishing touches on his illustrious professional career, which lasted 24 years. The Swiss legend has been instrumental in driving tennis into new echelons of competitiveness alongside his arch rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Federer has won a total of 103 singles tour-level titles, 20 of which were won in Majors. The former World No.1 has produced an impeccable quality of tennis over the past two decades, which rewarded him with a career of remarkable longevity.

Although Nadal and Djokovic have surpassed the Swiss in their tally of Slam counts, there are several other records by the Swiss Maestro that are hard to break. He holds the second-highest number of performance-based Guinness World Records ever achieved in a single athletic discipline (26). The Career Grand Slam winner and 2008 Olympic doubles gold medalist is a routine feature in the list of the Top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world.

Roger Federer has won a record six year-ending championships and 28 Masters titles. The 2014 Davis Cup champion is also a three-time Hopman Cup winner. Federer has earned some mighty impressive accolades over the years. However, there are some statistical numbers of the Swiss that are difficult to usurp.

Roger Federer's most remarkable stand-alone achievements

#1 No retirements

Roger Federer is the epitome of an athlete who knows his body's limits inside out. The Swiss played 1,526 singles and 223 doubles matches in his career and never retired once mid-match.

#2 237 consecutive weeks as World No.1

Roger Federer first reached the World No.1 position on February 2, 2004. He began an insane streak of hanging on to that spot for a record 237 consecutive weeks. In the process, he set an Open Era record for wire-to-wire World No.1 finishes for three consecutive seasons. In 2009 and 2012, he would once again claim the No.1 ranking for 48 and 17 weeks, respectively.

In the twilight of his career, a strong testament to Federer's longevity, the Swiss worked his way once again to the top of the rankings in 2018. At the age of 36, he became the oldest No.1 player in the Open Era. Federer also holds the distinction for being ranked within the Top 3 in 15 different seasons.

#3 Grass court dominance

Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2021

An eight-time Wimbledon champion, Roger Federer has won 19 grass court titles in his career. The Swiss has won 192 matches on grass, which is an Open Era record. At 86.88%, Federer has the best win-rate on grass. Between 2003 and 2010, he reached a record 13 consecutive grass court finals. He also has the longest match winning streak on grass (65), which he recorded between 2003 and 2008.

#4 6+ titles at 7 different events

Roger Federer's Wimbledon Tennis Championships wins

In the history of tennis, Roger Federer is the only player to have won over six titles at seven different events. He has won 10 titles each at Halle and Basel. In Basel, he reached 10 consecutive finals, which is an Open Era record for most finals reached in succession in a single event.

Federer has won eight titles each at Wimbledon and Dubai. The Swiss has won the Cincinnati Masters title a record seven times. At the Australian Open, Federer won his sixth title at the event in 2018. He has also won a record six titles at the year-ending championships.

#5 4+ consecutive Major finals on hard, grass, and clay

Roger Federer has reached 31 Major singles finals and won 20 of them. But more spectacularly, he has made over four or more finals on three different surfaces at the Majors. Between 2006 to 2009, he reached the finals at Roland Garros each year, winning it in 2009.

He was at least a finalist at Wimbledon each year between 2003 and 2009, winning the title each time except in 2008. Finally, at the US Open, the Swiss won five consecutive titles from 2004 to 2008 and finished as a runner-up in 2009.

