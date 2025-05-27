5 shocking results from French Open 2025 Day 3 ft. Naomi Osaka, Taylor Fritz 

The 2025 French Open has lived up to expectations so far. Notably, the first three days at the event have already presented some shocking results in Paris.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek began their campaigns without breaking a sweat, but Marta Kostyuk and Leylah Fernandez were eliminated in the first round itself.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe survived their opening matches, but Alex Michelsen came up short against Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina.

With almost everyone making their first appearance at the French Open, let's look at the shocking results on Day Three in Paris.

4) Emma Navarro vs Jessica Maneiro

Navarro reacts at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

First up is ninth seed Emma Navarro.

Navarro was one of the dark horses in Paris this year. She entered the event after third-round exits in Madrid and Rome, and also reached the quarterfinals in Strasbourg.

The American was stunned by Spanish talent Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round. She could hardly lay a glove on her opponent and bowed out in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

While Maneiro chalked up one of the biggest wins of her career, Navarro lost in the first round of the French Open for the first time in the last three years. The American will now turn her attention to grass.

3) Taylor Fritz vs Daniel Altmaier

Fritz at the 2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Third on the list is American No. 1 Taylor Fritz.

After a runner-up finish in the US Open last year, Fritz has lacked the motivation to make a significant impact on tour. He entered Paris after a second-round exit in Rome and a quarterfinal appearance in Geneva.

The American started his campaign against Daniel Altmaier and lost in four sets, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. An early exit at a Major is uncharacteristic for Fritz, whose reputation suggests better efficiency on tour. With little to show for his efforts this season, he'll be eager to make a strong statement at the Wimbledon Championships next month.

2) Tomas Machac

Machac in action at the French Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Second on the list is talented Czech Tomas Machac.

Machac is one of the most exciting players on tour. Apart from a title-winning run in Acapulco, he also reached the fourth round in Miami this year. The Czech entered Paris after a third-round exit in Rome and a second-round appearance in Geneva.

Machac couldn't complete his match in Geneva due to a knee injury, but was cleared to compete in the French Open this year. He suffered a similar fate in the first round of the French Open and was forced to withdraw against Quentin Halys of France.

Machac suffered a lower back injury this time and felt uncomfortable after the first set tiebreak. He will be keen to clear his fitness concerns and find his rhythm on grass.

1) Naomi Osaka vs Paula Badosa

Osaka at the 2025 Roland Garros - Day Two - Source: Getty

Lastly, Naomi Osaka registered a shocking first-round exit at the French Open this year.

Osaka captured her first title on clay in Saint Malo last month. She's had a season filled with ups and downs so far, having amassed a runner-up finish in Auckland and fourth-round exits in Miami and Rome.

The former World No. 1 drew Paula Badosa in the first round and started on a strong note by winning the first set tie breaker. However, she eventually lost the contest in a close three-set bout, 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-4.

Osaka's hard work and determination are visible on tour, but the Japanese can't seem to turn up on the big occasion. She will be eager to find her best potential on grass and will be expected to participate in the Queen's Club Championships next month.

