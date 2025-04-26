5 shocking results from Madrid Open 2025 Day 4 ft. Amanda Anisimova, Felix Auger-Aliassime

Day 4 of the Madrid Open 2025 featured seeded players making a start to their campaigns after a first-round bye on Friday, April 25. Top seeds Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka won their respective matches in straight sets. Third seed Taylor Fritz also breezed through his second-round match with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Christopher O'Connell.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev reached the third round without playing a match as Gael Monfils gave him a walkover in the second round. Ninth seed Daniil Medvedev also benefited from a walkover by Laslo Djere to make the third round. Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula were some of the other notable names to win on Friday.

12th seed Ben Shelton staged a comeback to beat Mariano Navone 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. However, some other big names weren't as fortunate. Here's a look at five of the most shocking second-round results from Day 4 of the Madrid Open 2025:

#5. Zheng Qinwen

Zheng Qinwen at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Anastasia Potapova sent eighth seed Zheng Qinwen packing out of the Madrid Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win. The latter was leaking errors left and right and left the Spanish capital without a win for the second year in a row. Her record at the venue stands at 1-4 after her latest loss.

Coming into this match, Zheng had made the quarterfinals of the preceding two WTA 1000 tournaments. Potapova, meanwhile, had lost her last nine matches against top 10 players. However, the Russian punched way above her weight to snap her losing streak against top 10 players. She will take on former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the third round.

#4. Arthur Fils

Arthur Fils at the Barcelona Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Francisco Comesana brought a swift end to 13th seed Arthur Fils' Madrid Open campaign with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win. The Frenchman was in pretty good form over the past fortnight, reaching the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz on both occasions.

However, Comesana is no stranger to beating top players since he started competing on the ATP Tour regularly last year. He beat Andrey Rublev on his Major debut at Wimbledon a year ago and beat World No. 2 Alexander Zverev at the Rio Open a couple of months ago. He brought that same energy to beat Fils as well. He will take on compatriot Francisco Cerundolo in the next round.

#3. Holger Rune

Holger Rune at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Holger Rune's time on clay started with a first-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters, albeit due to a mid-match retirement. He bounced back by claiming his first title in two years at last week's Barcelona Open, with a win over Alcaraz in the final. Seeded eighth at the Madrid Open, he aimed to continue his winning streak.

Rune took on Flavio Cobolli in the second round and quickly lost the first set 6-2. However, there was no comeback on the cards as a leg injury forced him to throw in the towel, sending the Italian into the third round. The Dane has about close to two weeks to recover before his next tournament, the Italian Open.

#2. Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Peyton Stearns held her nerve to edge past 15th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in an all-American second-round showdown at the Madrid Open. The latter looked primed for a comeback after storming back to take the second set.

Anisimova struck first in the deciding set but couldn't hold on to her advantage. She then overcame a break deficit herself to stay on level terms with her compatriot. Serving to force a tie-break at 6-5, she valiantly fought off three match points but Stearns finally got the job done on her fourth match point.

Stearns is through to the third round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the third time in her career and for the first time on clay. She will face Rebeka Masarova for a spot in the fourth round.

#1. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was shown the door by qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo in Madrid, losing to him 7-6 (5), 6-4. The Canadian tallied his best-ever result at the Masters 1000 level by reaching the final here a year ago. However, that seemed like a long shot this time given his current form.

Auger-Aliassime arrived in Madrid on a three-match losing streak and was on the hunt for his first win of the clay season. Cerundolo looked like a beatable opponent for him but the Argentine had other plans. The Canadian's rough patch is a stark contrast to the form he displayed for the first two months of the season.

Auger-Aliassime won two titles from three finals until February. However, he hasn't been at his best since his runner-up finish in Dubai. Cerundolo, meanwhile, will face former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

