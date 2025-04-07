Two seeded players and one former champion lost their matches on the second day of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, 7 April. Some other players also suffered unexpected losses.

Ad

There were some very close battles, as the top ranked player to play the first round, Daniil Medvedev also survived a close three set battle against his compatriot Karen Khachanov.

On that note, let's have a look at some of the shocking results of the day.

#5. Denis Shapovalov

Former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov faced the USA's Marcos Giron in the first round. The Canadian had beaten his opponent in their previous meeting two months back and Giron was winless in his previous two appearances in Monte-Carlo.

Ad

Trending

Shapovalov was sloppy on his serve in the first set as he served three double faults in the first set and won only 44% points on his second serve. He also missed five break point opportunities on Giron's serve, as the American won the first set 6-3.

Shapovalov broke Giron early in the second set, but Giron got the break back in the next game. He also got a mini-break in the tie-break, but then lost two consecutive points on his serve. Giron won the tie-break 7-5 to register his first win in Monte-Carlo.

Ad

#4. Stan Wawrinka

2014 Monte-Carlo champion Stan Wawrinka faced Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, who came to Monte-Carlo with a 0-4 win-loss record on the clay courts in 2025 and 2-9 win-loss record overall.

The 40-year-old Wawrinka won the first set 6-1 but Tabilo fought back in the second set to win it 7-5. The Swiss broke his ooponent in the third game of the third set and led 3-1, but then got broken in the sixth game.

Ad

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland plays a backhand in his match against Alejandro Tabilo. Source: Getty

Wawrinka also saved a match point at 4-5 but Tabilo finally converted his third match point to win the third set 7-5. The Chilean will face Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Ad

#3. Ben Shelton

11th seed Ben Shelton was stunned by World No. 42 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. The American youngster won the first set in the tie-break (7-2) but he showed disappointing performance in the next two sets.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 07: Ben Shelton of United States looks dejected in his match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton won only 10 points (42%) on his serve in the second set as he was broken three times. Fokina won the second set 6-2 and dominated in the third set again, winning it 6-1 to reach the second round at Monte-Carlo.

Ad

#2. Felix Auger-Aliassime

16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime faced the German qualifier Daniel Altmaier. The Canadian broke his opponent in the second game of the match and took a 4-1 lead very quickly. But then Altmaier made a comeback and won four games in a row.

Auger-Aliassime also got a mini-break early in the tie-break to go 2-0 up, but could not maintain his lead, as the German won the tie-break 7-5. Auger-Aliassime again got an early break in the second set and took a 2-0 lead.

Ad

Altmaier made another comeback and won the next five games. The World No. 84 won the second set 6-3 to set up a second round clash against 38-year-old Richard Gasquet.

#1. Sebastian Korda

The USA's Sebastian Korda took on Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka. The latter started strong as he broke Korda early and was not broken throughout the first set. He won 89% points on his first serve as he took the first set 6-3.

Korda played better in the second set and forced the set into a tie-break. The American also had a set point at 7-6 in the tie-break but was unable to capitalize, as Lehecka won the tie-break 9-7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More