5 shocking results from US Open 2025 Day 4 ft. Holger Rune, Casper Ruud

The US Open is well underway now, but the likes of Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are no longer a part of the tournament. Most of the top players, however, have been able to move to the third round already. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have looked good so far in the tournament.

However, day 4 of this year's tournament threw in a number of surprises. A few seeded players bit the dust on the day, losing to their unseeded opponents. Let us take a look at five seeded players who were eliminated from the tournament:

#5. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Davidovich Fokina has been in good form this year. He reached the final of the Citi Open in Washington recently. However, in the second round of the US Open, he lost 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, and 6-3 to Rinderknech of France.

The Spaniard was the 18th seed in the tournament. Davidovich Fokina did not give up without a fight and made it really difficult for Rinderknech. However, his defeat comes as a surprise. The Spaniard should definitely be disappointed with his inability to get deep into the tournament.

#4. Diana Shnaider

Diana Shnaider

Shnaider was the 20th seed at the US Open this year. She lost in three sets to Siegemund of Germany in the second round. The German is really a dangerous player and proved her ability once again in beating Shnaider.

The match was really close, and Siegemund had to fight hard to win the match 7-6, 2-6, 6-3. Siegemund was easily the superior player in the deciding set to produce yet another shocking result of the day.

#3. Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin

Kenin is a former Australian Open champion and was the 26th seed at the US Open this year. She lost to Krueger, her compatriot, in three sets.

Krueger lost the first set but then bounced back to win the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Kenin is no longer the player she used to be five years ago, but her loss in the second round itself comes as a surprise. Krueger, meanwhile, now has a good chance of progressing into the second week of the tournament.

#2. Holger Rune

Holger Rune

Struff, the big-serving German, can be more than a handful on his day and demonstrated his ability yet again in the match against Rune, the 11th seed. He won the match in five sets, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6, and 7-5, to end Rune's run in the tournament.

Struff fired 28 aces in the match. He also was good in the net overall to emerge as the winner. The big German should now aim to make it deep into the tournament.

#1. Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud

Collignon, the unseeded and unfancied Belgian, sprung the biggest surprise of the day by beating Casper Ruud, the 12th seed. Casper Ruud is a three-time Grand Slam finalist but lost to Collignon in five sets, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The Belgian bounced back from a 1-2 deficit to win the last two sets in the match. Collignon is only 23 and ranked 107th in the world at the moment. He should have a bright future ahead of him.

