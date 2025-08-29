5 shocking results from US Open 2025 Day 5 ft. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov 

The first week of the 2025 US Open is almost coming to a close. The top players on tour have put in a solid shift at the iconic Major.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are through to the third round in New York. Both players are yet to drop a set and look focused on their goal.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek have also edged past their opponents in the initial few rounds. Swiatek survived a tough battle against Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands on Thursday.

While most of the top guns have dealt with the challenges so far, a few have struggled to sail through the storm. Let's look at the upsets on Day Five.

5) Francisco Cerundolo

Cerundolo at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

First up is Francisco Cerundolo.

Cerundolo took on Leandro Riedi in the second round of the US Open. The 19th seed fell to the Swiss in a gruelling five-set bout, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Riedi has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year and entered the main draw in New York via the qualifiers. He eliminated Pedro Martinez in the first round and then brushed aside Cerundolo on Thursday.

While the youngster has chalked up his best result at a Major, Cerundolo will be eager to make amends on tour. The Argentine reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and Miami this year, but missed out in New York.

4) Ashlyn Krueger

Krueger at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up is Ashlyn Krueger.

Krueger made a great start to her campaign by defeating the 26th seed, Sofia Kenin. She came up short against Jaqueline Cristian in the second round and lost to the Romanian, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Krueger is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour and will be gutted to exit early in New York. She was close to winning the Abu Dhabi Open this year, but lost to Belinda Bencic in the final.

Meanwhile, Cristian will take on eighth-seeded Amanda Anisimova in the next round. She has never faced the Americans before.

3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Third on the list is Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas entered New York after early exits in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem. Despite a valiant effort against Daniel Altmaier, he fell to the German in five sets, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7.

Tsitsipas has now failed to enter the third round of any Major event this year. He captured the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and also reached the quarterfinals in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Altmaier will lock horns with Alex De Minaur in the next round. He trails the head-to-head against the Australian 1-0 and lost to him at the Rotterdam Open this year.

2) Karen Khachanov

Second on the list is Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov entered New York after a runner-up finish in Toronto and a fourth-round exit in Cincinnati. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Nishesh Basavareddy, but lost to Kamil Majchrzak in the next round. The Pole humbled him in a thrilling five-set bout, 2-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(5).

Khachanov was one of the dark horses in New York this year. He reached the semifinals of the Major in 2022, but lost to Casper Ruud in four sets.

Meanwhile, Majchrzak will take on Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi in the third round. Both players have a great chance to enter the last 16 in New York for the first time in their careers.

1) Renata Zarazua

Zarazua at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Renata Zarazua came up short against Diane Parry in the second round.

Zarazua stunned the women's locker room by defeating Madison Keys in the first round. She couldn't follow up with a positive result and bowed out to Diane Parry, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(10).

Parry has been putting in the hard yards for the last few years. She also reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Sonay Kartal in straight sets.

The French pro will now face Marta Kostyuk in the third round. She trails the head-to-head against the Ukrainian 2-0.

Kostyuk has been resilient at the US Open, cruising past Katie Boulter and Zeynep Sonmez in the initial few rounds. She has dropped one set at the event so far.

