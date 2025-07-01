5 shocking results from Wimbledon 2025 Day 2 ft. Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev

Day 2 (Tuesday, July 1) of Wimbledon 2025 brought an end to the first round and there were quite a few casualties. Paula Badosa, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune were the three top 10 seeds to lose on the first day of the tournament.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova almost became another big name to be sent packing. However, she weathered a tough challenge from teen phenom Alexandra Eala to begin her title defense with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win.

While Krejcikova staged an escape act on Tuesday, a few of her fellow high-profile peers couldn't do the same. Here's a look at the most shocking results from Day 2 of Wimbledon 2025:

#1. Jessica Pegula

Two days prior to the start of Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula triumphed at the Bad Homburg Open. She beat Iga Swiatek in the final to capture her second career title on grass. When her first-round opponent at SW19 was revealed to be Elisabetta Cocciaretto, ranked No. 116, everyone expected the American, seeded third, to safely reach the next round.

Unfortunately for Pegula, Cocciaretto had other ideas. The Italian punched way above her weight and current ranking to dismantle her opponent's game, beating her 6-2, 6-3. The American didn't even create a single break point chance for herself and hit a measly five winners compared to 24 unforced errors.

While Pegula's level was found to be lacking, Cocciaretto receives full credit for playing at a high level throughout the match. She went for her shots and even when she missed, she wasn't disheartened. Her game plan eventually rewarded her handsomely.

#2. Zheng Qinwen

Zheng Qinwen's Wimbledon campaign came to an early end yet again. Katerina Siniakova beat the fifth seed 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to limit her rival's time at the All England Club to the first round for the third consecutive year.

Zheng fought back to claim the second set but her fight vanished in the deciding set, with her level dropping significantly. Siniakova was also responsible for her first-round exit from Wimbledon 2023. With a semifinal showing at Queen's Club in the lead-up to the grass court Major, one expected Zheng to perform better this time but it wasn't meant to be.

#3. Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov had been quite streaky in recent weeks. However, when he drew Mariano Navone in his Wimbledon opener, a player yet to win a main draw match on grass, it seemed like an easy win for him. The Canadian also reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021, further making him the favorite to win their first-round showdown.

There were no hints of an upset at the start of the match, with Shapovalov taking the first set. Navone wasted no time in turning the match on its head, staging a comeback to beat the 27th seed 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Navone certainly picked the right occasion to register his first main draw win on grass. Shapovalov, meanwhile, attributed his loss to the conditions. He complained about the balls and felt that the court was slower. He hit more than 50 unforced errors throughout the match, including 11 double faults.

#4. Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti had a successful clay swing, though it wasn't completely free from disappointments. An injury didn't allow him to play at a high level in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in three sets. A similar fate awaited him at the French Open.

Once again up against Alcaraz, this time in the semifinals, an injury forced him to throw in the towel in the fourth set. He spent the past three weeks recovering and didn't play a match on grass until he took to the court for his first-round match against qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili at Wimbledon.

Musetti, seeded seventh this year, made the semifinals here a year ago. However, the lack of match play on grass was clearly visible. Basilashvili was used to the conditions here since he came through the qualifying rounds. It gave him an edge and helped him beat the Italian 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 for his first top 10 win since June 2022.

#5. Alexander Zverev

Despite being on the tour for a long time now, Alexander Zverev has failed to make an impact at Wimbledon. It remains the only Major where he hasn't advanced beyond the fourth round. He hoped to change that this year, starting with a win over Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

Rinderknech had won eight matches this year while racking up 17 losses. He also had a 1-4 record at Wimbledon. While he did show signs of promise at Queen's Club with a top 10 win over Ben Shelton, expectations weren't too high from him heading into his clash with Zverev.

The Frenchman came out of the gates swinging, edging past Zverev to clinch the first set. The latter avoided losing another set by saving multiple set points to claim the set before curfew kicked in. The two returned to the court on Tuesday, with Rinderknech securing the first break of the match to take the third set.

The fourth set went to a tie-break as well, in which Zverev overcame a 4-1 deficit to nab the set. Rinderknech landed the first blow in the fifth set, breaking the third seed's serve in the third game. He maintained an iron grip on his advantage and kept his nose in front until the end to wrap up a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win.

Zverev didn't play too badly, striking 71 winners against 34 unforced errors. However, Rinderknech was simply better than him in crucial points, which usually makes the difference in such closely contested matches.

