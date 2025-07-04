5 shocking results from Wimbledon 2025 Day 5 ft. Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys

Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys were among the major casualties at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, which wrapped up the first half of third-round action on Friday (July 4). Both women suffered contrasting losses in the round of 32.

The two, however, were not alone as the draw continued to open up with more seeds falling by the wayside. Here, we take a look at the most shocking results to have unfolded on Day 5 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

#1 Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka was taken out by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Source: Getty)

Big serving can get you far on grass, just not far enough, as Naomi Osaka learned on Day 5 of the Wimbledon Championships. Despite hitting 13 more aces than her opponent, she found herself at the losing end of an intense battle with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

With two women who possess similarly power-packed games going toe-to-toe, there was bound to be some sublime hitting as well as some rough patches in the topsy-turvy 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 encounter, which went against Osaka.

On the day, Pavlyuchenkova just managed the match situation better. After a slow start to the match, the Russian was able to unleash her power from the baseline just in time to close out both the second and third sets. She was the one taking more risks throughout the match and it eventually paid off as Osaka buckled under the pressure of constantly having to defend.

#2 Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina lost to Elise Mertens. (Source: Getty)

Elina Svitolina looked primed for another big run at Wimbledon. She came into the Championships on the brink of a top-10 return, was playing well at Grand Slams, and had steamrolled through her opening two matches.

Such was the talk around her form that one almost altogether forgot about the sort of run that Elise Mertens had been of late. The Belgian had lifted a grass title in s’-Hertogenbosch and had the extra motivation of avenging her Nottingham loss to Svitolina from just a couple of weeks ago.

And avenge she did. Mertens was a cut above Svitolina in just about every aspect of the match, starting from aces to first-serve percentages to break chances created. She was able to close out the match in straight sets 6-1, 7-6(4) despite Svitolina threatening to mount a comeback through most of the second set.

#3 Arthur Rinderknech

Arthur Rinderknech could not sustain his first-round heroics. (Source: Getty)

To follow a big upset at Grand Slams with an immediate exit is a common pattern, it’s the proverbial sophomore slump. Arthur Rinderknech seemed like he would buck the trend when he followed his stunning upset of Alexander Zverev with a five-set win over Cristian Garin.

Alas, the joy was short-lived as the Frenchman was bundled out by another giant slayer in the form of Kamil Majchrzak. Having already taken out former finalist Matteo Berrettini, the Pole was in high spirits.

During their third-round encounter, Majchrzak brought out the fighting skills to fend off a big serving from Rinderknech. The 19 aces against his opponent’s nine notwithstanding, the Frenchman dropped more than the person standing across the net and lost two tight tiebreakers to see his campaign end in a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(6) loss.

#4 Madison Keys

Laura Siegemund beat Madison Keys. (Source: Getty)

There’s a certain beating that one takes when seeing their name against a reigning Grand Slam champ and someone who can strike the ball as big as Madison Keys in the draw. But having played in the era of power-hitting throughout most of her career, Laura Siegemund has seemed to develop a liking for the big ball strike.

Playing against Keys, the German knew she had to keep her error count to a minimum and send as many back as she could. And that’s what she did.

Infused with her dynamic net approaches (she won 12/15 points in the front court), Siegemund showed that there’s still value for the old serve and volley brand of tennis — at least on grass. The 6-3, 6-3 dismissal was ruthless and she is already eyeing another victory.

#5 João Fonseca

João Fonseca lost to Nicolas Jarry. (Source: Getty)

Sure, João Fonseca is a talent to watch for in the future. All that said, the youngster is just not ready to win grasscourt matches where his opponent is firing down ace after ace.

Unfortunately for him, that opponent came his way in the Wimbledon third round. Nicolas Jarry, who began his tournament with a stellar upset win over Holger Rune, continues to serve his way through tight situations. His ace tally has now climbed to 95 in five matches (two in the qualification rounds), and he saved over 50% of the break points that he has faced.

Winners were coming off of the Chilean’s racket with ease on the serve. He was also hitting his forehand with just a little extra sting, and for Fonseca, a player who is more accustomed to the slower red dirt, playing someone like Jarry on grass might have been an eye-opening experience.

