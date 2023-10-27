5 storylines to follow at Paris Masters 2023 ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune

The 2023 edition of the Paris Masters is almost upon us. The ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year promises to be a cracker, with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set to headline the event as the Top-2 seeds.

Having said that, many players apart from Djokovic and Alcaraz have a lot at stake as the 2023 season approaches an end. Without further ado, let's have a look at five interesting storylines that will come to a head at the Paris Masters, which begins on October 30:

#1 Records galore for Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2023 Paris Masters title

A laundry list of records awaits Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Paris Masters. The Serb, who has won 46 of his 51 matches on the tour this year, is going for a record-extending seventh title in Paris-Bercy.

More importantly, Djokovic will be gunning for a 40th ATP Masters 1000 title. No player has come close to matching the Serb in Masters events, with Rafael Nadal being a close second with 36 triumphs at the level.

Lastly, the World No. 1 is looking to notch a 50th match-win at the Paris Masters - which is a tournament record. Currently, he holds a 45-9 win-loss record in Paris-Bercy, and can complete a half-century of wins if he goes all the way at the event.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz going for his first ATP title this year since Wimbledon triumph

Carlos Alcaraz is all smiles after winning his second Major title at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, has slowed down considerably since beating Djokovic in a titanic five-set championship bout at this year's Wimbledon. Although the young Spaniard has only lost four matches since winning his second Major title, his physical conditioning and game seem to have taken a hit.

Alcaraz possesses a very dynamic style of play, which can overexert him at times. This, along with the fact that an ATP season is very long, has impacted his endurance during matches. He even looked physically compromised during his 7-5, 2-6, 4-6 defeat to Grigor Dimitrov at this month's Shanghai Masters.

The World No. 2 subsequently withdrew from the ATP 500 tournament in Basel due to a left foot injury and muscle fatigue to his lower back. The Spaniard, however, is admittedly in better shape now. He will be eager to end his 2023 season on a high note by doing well at both the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

#3 Holger Rune looking to defend 2022 Paris Masters title and overcome slump in form

Holger Rune poses with the 2022 Paris Masters trophy

Holger Rune is in dire need of some form as the 2023 ATP tour season comes to an end. The Dane has dropped 10 of his last 13 competitive matches; he has been suffering from a back injury, which contributed to him failing to win a match between Wimbledon and the US Open.

Having said that, Rune has shown promising signs at this week's Swiss Indoors Basel. He has already won his first two matches, and will be eager to defend his runner-up points from the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The World No. 6 was in scintillating form at this time last year. He won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in style, beating six-time titlist Djokovic in the final in three tough sets. He will be hopeful of tapping into that same vein of form in Paris-Bercy this year.

#4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and other players looking to make ATP Finals push

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev embrace each other after a tough match

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have been regular figures in the men's top 10 over the last few years. Even though both of them have been a shadow of their past selves lately, they will be keen on going deep at the 2023 Paris Masters and confirming their place at this year's ATP Finals.

At the moment, five players have successfully qualified for the year-end championships by virtue of their ATP Race-to-Turin rankings tally: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas and Zverev are the next best candidates to book their place at the event, with 3,785 and 3,460 points to their respective names.

The likes of Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, Tommy Paul, Alex de Minaur and Karen Khachanov are also in contention of qualifying for the 2023 ATP Finals, going by the Race ranking points that they have accumulated.

#5 Last chance for an American male player to win a big title in 2023

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe pictured at the 2023 Laver Cup

Top 20 ATP players like Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul have impressed American fans greatly in 2023. The quartet has enjoyed deep showings at Majors this year, but they have all failed to win an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Tiafoe, on his part, is the American player who came closest to triumphing at the Masters level, as he reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters in March. However, the 25-year-old has struggled with his consistency throughout 2023, casting a shadow of doubt on whether he can take the USA back to its past tennis glory.

Fritz did win the 2022 Indian Wells Masters against all odds, but even he has had a rather tame season this year. Having said that, Tiafoe, Fritz, and his American peers still have an outside chance of putting their country on the map at the 2023 Paris Masters.

