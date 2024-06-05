5 most surprising French Open women's semifinalists in recent times ft. Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini

Iga Swiatek's dominance on clay and at the French Open has turned her into the ultimate favorite to win all titles on the surface. However, she's just one of many players in the draw. Despite her consistency, along with some of her other predecessors, the tournament has often witnessed some turbulence.

The French Open has seen a previously unheralded player thrust into the spotlight time and time again. This will be the sixth consecutive edition featuring a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist not only in Paris but also at the Major level.

Most of these players who reached the last four haven't replicated the same level of success at the Grand Slams since then. However, some have gone on to reach greater heights. Here's a quick look at some of the surprise semifinalists at the French Open over the last few years:

#5 - Marketa Vondrousova

2019 French Open - Day Thirteen

Vondrousova was slowly making a name for herself in the late 2010s, starting with a fourth-round finish at the 2018 US Open. She didn't back up the result at the next Major, as she bowed out in the second round of the 2019 Australian Open.

The Czech arrived at that year's French Open on the heels of three quarterfinal appearances at the WTA 1000 level, and a couple of runner-up finishes. Given her form, a decent run was expected from her but she stunned everyone with her performance.

Vondrousova eliminated three seeded players, Carla Suarez Navarro, Anastasia Sevastova, and Petra Martic, en route to the semifinals, her first at a Major. She then beat 26th seed Johanna Konta to reach the final, without losing a single set and became the first teenage finalist at the venue since Ana Ivanovic in 2007.

Vondrousova lost to Ashleigh Barty in the title round but it set the stage for her rise to the top. She broke into the top 20 of the rankings as a result and eventually captured her first Grand Slam crown at the 2023 Wimbledon.

#4 - Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2017 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Ostapenko had been on the tour for close to two years heading into the 2017 French Open but had made the third round of a Major only once. She didn't make it past the first hurdle of all four Majors in 2016.

The Latvian wasn't on anyone's radar at the 2017 Roland Garros but she made everyone take notice of her with each passing round. She upset 2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig in the second round and followed it up with a win over Lesia Tsurenko to reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time.

Ostapenko rallied from a set down to beat 23rd seed Samantha Stosur to make the last eight. She staged another comeback to defeat 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki to roll into her first Major semifinal. She survived another three-set tussle to one-up 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky.

Her run was unexpected and Simona Halep was the clear favorite in the final. However, Ostapenko capped off a perfect fortnight as she fought from a set down to claim her first Major title.

#3 - Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2021 French Open.(Photo: Getty)

Krejcikova was a successful doubles player for nearly half a decade but her singles career didn't really take off until 2020. She made her third singles main draw appearance at a Major at the French Open that year and reached the fourth round.

The Czech's singles results improved the following year but she wasn't high on anyone's list of favorites heading into the 2021 French Open. However, she quickly rose to prominence as scored wins over Elina Svitolina, Sloane Stephens, and Coco Gauff en route to her maiden semifinal in singles.

Krejcikova was on the brink of defeat in the semifinal against Maria Sakkari but saved a match point to advance to her first singles final. She bested Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win the title and won the doubles title as well for a perfect fairytale ending.

#2 - Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Paolini made her WTA Tour debut in 2017 but broke into the top 100 of the rankings in 2020. She spent the next two years in the top 60 and concluded the 2023 season ranked in the top 30.

The Italian's breakthrough came at this year's Dubai Tennis Championships, where she won the biggest title of her career. Seeded 12th at the French Open, she was aiming to better her previous best Major finish of fourth round, which she achieved at this year's Australian Open.

Paolini managed to do just that as she beat Elina Avanesyan to make the last eight. She then upset fourth seed Elena Rybakina to reach her maiden Grand Slam semifinal. She will take on Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the championship round.

#1 - Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 French Open. (Photo)

Andreeva made quite the impression during her first season on the WTA Tour last year. She reached the third round in Paris and went a step further at Wimbledon. At this year's Australian Open, she made the fourth round.

The hype surrounding the teen made her one of the dark horses to win the French Open but she surpassed expectations. She matched her best Major result by reaching the fourth round, where she beat Varvara Gracheva to reach her first quarterfinal.

Andreeva took on World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the semifinals and overcame a one-set deficit to upset her rival 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4. She became the youngest player to reach the last four of a Major since Martina Hingis at the 1997 US Open. The teenager will go up against Paolini for a place in the summit clash on Thursday (June 6).