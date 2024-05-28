5 tennis couples in action at French Open 2024 ft. Stefanos Tsitsipas-Paula Badosa, Jannik Sinner-Anna Kalinskaya

The 2024 French Open is underway, with three days of thrilling action already completed. Fans have flocked to Paris to experience the excitement of Roland-Garros.

While all eyes are on who will emerge victorious at the fortnight's end, this year’s tournament has an added layer of intrigue. Love and competition are intertwined, from rekindled romances to newly formed pairs and married duos.

On that note, here’s a look at five couples who are not only cheering for each other but also striving to overcome every hurdle to attain Grand Slam glory at the 2024 French Open.

5 tennis couples competing at French Open 2024

#5 Alexander Shevchenko and Anastasia Potapova

Alexander Shevchenko and Anastasia Potapova are one of the two married couples on this list.

Their bond dates back to their early childhood when they were just nine years old. They announced their engagement on Instagram in September 2023 and tied the knot two months later in Russia.

Shevchenko and Potapova have gradually made names for themselves in the tennis world and are now competing at the French Open, both vying for their maiden Majors.

Shevchenko advanced to the second round by defeating Aslan Karatsev and will face Corentin Moutet next. Meanwhile, Potapova overcame Kamilla Rakhimova and will go head-to-head against Viktorija Golubic. Both of their matches are scheduled for May 29.

Adding to the intrigue, Shevchenko and Potapova played their first-round matches simultaneously on adjacent courts, with the Russian on Court 4 and her husband on Court 5.

#4 Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter (L) and Alex de Minaur

While Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter's on-court achievements are widely appreciated, their relationship is also a constant topic of conversation. The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary in March 2024 and their bond remains strong and steady.

They even competed alongside each other at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, pairing up to play mixed doubles. They reached the third round before being defeated by Joran Vliegen and Xu Yifan.

While they're not playing together at Roland-Garros this year, both are focused on their singles campaigns. De Minaur defeated Alex Michelsen, setting up a second-round clash with Jaume Munar on May 30 while Boulter is currently playing against Paula Badosa. If she beats the Spaniard, she'll face Yulia Putintseva next.

#3 Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are the second married couple on our list. They've been one of tennis' "it" couples for quite some time, always supporting each other both on and off the court.

Their relationship began in 2019, but faced a brief break after two years of dating. However, they found their way back to each other, rekindled their romance, and got engaged before exchanging vows in July 2021.

Monfils and Svitolina, who share a daughter named Skai born in 2022, are both competing at the French Open this year.

Home favorite Monfils opened his campaign with a win over Thiago Seyboth Wild and is set to face Lorenzo Musetti next on May 30. Svitolina has also reached the second round after defeating Karolina Pliskova and will face Diane Parry on the same day.

#2 Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya

Despite numerous rumors circulating about Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya possibly dating each other, nothing was confirmed until recently.

Sinner and Kalinskaya are competing at the 2024 French Open and have progressed to the second round. After defeating Christopher Eubanks in his opening match, the Italian is set to meet Richard Gasquet on May 29. Meanwhile, the Russian, who got past Clara Burel, will face Bianca Andreescu on the same day.

Following his victory over Eubanks, Sinner spoke to the media and confirmed his relationship with Kalinskaya. However, he chose not to delve into any further details.

"I'm with Anna [Kalinskaya], yes, but we keep everything very confidential, you know my confidentiality... I won't say more," Sinner said (via Italian news agency ANSA).

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya were spotted supporting each other from the stands during their tournament openers. They also shared a delightful moment captured on camera, laughing together during the 22-year-old's practice session at Roland-Garros a few days prior.

#1 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa (L) and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have reunited and are competing at the 2024 French Open, aiming to secure their first Major titles. The Greek has reached the second round, where he will face Daniel Altmaier on May 30 while the Spaniard is currently competing against Katie Boulter in her tournament opener.

After less than a year of dating, the couple decided to part ways at the beginning of May 2024, with Badosa sharing that the decision was mutual. However, they reconciled later that same month, with Tsitsipas expressing that being apart was "hard" for them.

"We're together," Tsitsipas told SDNA a few days ago (translated from Greek). "It was hard for us being apart and I was going through some hard times too."

Tsitsipas and Badosa will also play mixed doubles together, starting their campaign against Ena Shibahara and Nathaniel Lammons on May 30.