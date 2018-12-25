5 tennis greats with just 1 trophy missing from their cabinet

Pete Sampras

Since the inception of the sport, there have been a handful of players who have taken the world by storm and achieved a lot more than their peers.

These players have dominated the sport during a certain period and were untouchable when in top form. With a total of 76 Grand Slam titles amongst them, it is hard to imagine that there is still something that they haven't achieved.

In this article, we take a look at the careers of 5 of the biggest tennis stars the world has seen, namely Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras, and Bjorn Borg and one major achievement missing from their respective kitties.

#5 Pete Sampras - French Open

The former American tennis player was regarded as one of best tennis player of his time and one of the best ever in the history of the sport.

Sampras achieved a lot of success in his career, winning 14 Grand Slams. He held the record of having the most number of Slams to his name until Federer broke that in 2009. However, "Pistol Pete", as he was known, failed to get his hands on the French Open.

In fact, he never even reached the final. His best result was a semi-final appearance - in 1996. This could probably be attributed to his ultra-attacking playing style, which saw him use the serve-and-volley or chip-and-charge technique more often than not.

Out of his 14 Grand Slam victories, seven came at Wimbledon, five came on the courts of New York at the US Open, and two came Down Under, at the Australian Open. He also won five World Tour Finals titles during his time.

In addition to this, Sampras also never managed to win an Olympics Gold medal, either in singles or doubles. The farthest he reached at the Olympic Games was the third round in 1992.

