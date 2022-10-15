5 tennis players who have completed the Paris Masters-ATP Finals double ft. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have both previously won the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in the same year.

The business end of the 2022 season is upon us, with only two big tournaments yet to be played on the ATP tour, namely the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

Several of the world's top players are set to compete in the final Masters 1000 event of the season and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

The ATP Finals will take place soon after, with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic having already booked their respective spots in the tournament. While Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are well on course to book their places in the year-end championships, the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev are also in contention to qualify.

While several top players have won the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals, only five have managed to come out on top in both tournaments in the same year.

On that note, let’s take a look at who they are.

#1. Boris Becker - 1992

Boris Becker was seeded ninth at the 1992 Paris Masters (known as the Paris Open back then). The German sealed his spot in the final with straight sets wins over John McEnroe, Brad Gilbert, top seed Jim Courier and sixth seed Goran Ivanisevic.

He faced 11th seed Guy Forget in the final and beat him 7-6(3), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win the tournament.

Becker entered the ATP World Tour Championships as the seventh seed and was drawn into the Ken Rosewall group alongside Stefan Edberg, Pete Sampras and Petr Korda. He lost to Sampras but defeated Edberg and Korda to finish second in the group and seal his place in the semifinals.

Here, he came back from a set down to defeat Goran Ivanisevic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(7) to set up a final clash against Jim Courier. Becker beat the American 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to win the year-end championships for the second time in his career.

#2. Pete Sampras - 1997

Pete Sampras had a pretty good season in 1997, winning eight singles titles, including two Grand Slams, two Masters 1000 tournaments and the year-end championships.

The American entered that year's Paris Masters as the top seed and had a shaky start. He survived scares against Becker, Korda and Thomas Muster to reach the semifinals, where he beat Yevgeny Kafelnikov 7-6(2), 6-3 to set up a final clash against Jonas Bjorkman. Sampras beat the Swede 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to win his second career Paris Masters title.

Sampras was the heavy favorite to win the World Tour Championships, where he was the top seed. He lost to Carlos Moya but bounced back to defeat Patrick Rafter and Greg Rusedski to top his group and reach the semifinals, where he beat Jonas Bjorkman to set up a final clash against Yevgeny Kafelnikov, who he beat 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to successfully defend his ATP World Tour Championships title.

#3. Roger Federer - 2011

Roger Federer's only title at the Paris Masters came in 2011 when he was seeded third in the tournament.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner reached the semifinals following straight-set wins over Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet and Juan Monaco. Here, he beat Tomas Berdych to set up a final clash against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Federer beat the Frenchman 6-1, 7-6(3) to win his only Masters 1000 tournament of the 2011 season.

The Swiss maestro was seeded fourth in the ATP Finals and topped his group by beating Rafael Nadal, Tsonga and Mardy Fish. He beat David Ferrer 7-5, 6-3 to book his spot in the final, where he defeated Tsonga 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 to win a record sixth ATP Finals title.

#4. Novak Djokovic - 2013, 2014, 2015

Novak Djokovic has done the Paris Masters and ATP Finals doubles for three successive years.

The Serb was the second seed at the 2013 Paris Masters and won the tournament by defeating David Ferrer 7-5, 7-5 in the final. Djokovic sealed his place in the semifinals of the ATP Finals by topping his group with wins over Federer, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet. He then beat Stan Wawrinka to set up a title clash against Rafael Nadal, who he beat 6-3, 6-4 to successfully defend his title at the ATP Finals.

The Serb had a terrific title defense at the 2014 Paris Masters as he won the tournament without dropping a single set, beating Milos Raonic in the final.

Djokovic then won all of his matches in the ATP Finals to set up a title clash against Federer. However, the Swiss was forced to withdraw from the match due to a match injury, thus handing the Serb his fourth triumph at the year-end championships.

In 2015, Djokovic won the Paris Masters without dropping a single set for the second year in a row, beating Andy Murray 6-2, 6-4 in the final. The Serb made it to the semifinals of the ATP Finals with two wins in the group stage. Here, he defeated Nadal to set up a final clash against Federer, who previously beat him in the round-robin stage.

Djokovic defeated the Swiss 6-3, 6-4 to become the first player to win the ATP Finals four consecutive times.

#5. Andy Murray - 2016

With nine titles won, 2016 will go down as the best year of Andy Murray's career. The Scotsman was seeded second at that year's Paris Masters and reached the semifinals following wins over Fernando Verdasco, Lucas Pouille and Tomas Berdych.

He was supposed to face Milos Raonic in the last four but the Canadian withdrew from the match due to a torn right quadriceps. As a result, Murray reached the final, where he beat John Isner 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4 to win his maiden title at the Paris Masters.

The former World No. 1 continued his good form in the ATP Finals, where he beat Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Marin Cilic to top his group and reach the semifinals. Here, he came back from a set down to defeat Milos Raonic and set up a title clash against Novak Djokovic.

Murray beat Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 to win the ATP Finals and become the year-end World No. 1

