5 tennis players who dated other tennis players ft. Maria Sharapova & Grigor Dimitrov

The rigors of the ATP and WTA tours do not allow players a lot of personal space or time off the court.

It's no surprise, then, that some players have chosen to seek love and companionship amongst the tennis fraternity. Whether or not relationships work better between athletes who sometimes play the same tournaments and travel together is open to debate, but it is a fact that several tennis players have opted to stay together or exchange vows.

Let's take a look at five tennis players who have dated each other.

#5. Dominic Thiem and Kristina Mladenovic

Thiem began dating Mladenovic in 2017 but the pair began to get noticed when the French player was spotted in the Austrian's box during the 2018 French Open.

Mladenovic, whose parents are Serbian, has won multiple Grand Slams in women's doubles competitions and is primarily considered to be a doubles specialist, but has some significant wins against her name in singles as well.

She beat World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to give France a 2-1 in the 2019 Federation Cup while her partner got past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the ATP World Tour finals around the same time.

Thiem reportedly stated that the lack of quality time together owing to the demands of a hectic tour schedule took its toll on the relationship that led to the break-up.

The Italian was dating Ajla Tomljanovic from 2019 until they parted ways.

Croatian-born Tomljanovic, who is now an Australian citizen, was photographed with Berrettini in Austria while the 2021 Wimbledon finalist cheered for his partner during the Australian Open.

Rumors of a possible break-up between the two first surfaced during the Indian Wells Open when it came to light that they had both deleted photographs from their Instagram accounts.

Berrettini confirmed the news of the split before the final of the Queen's Club tournament earlier this year.

"Yeah, I'm single but it's not like something that I am looking for, like, it's not that I'm waking up and have to find love," the Italian said when asked about his relationship status. "It's just something that is happening, it's good for me, if it doesn't, it's another day, you know. But, yeah, overall, I'm spending more time with my team, I spent a lot of time with my family when I was injured, and I enjoyed a different kind of life a little bit."

Lletyon Hewitt with Kim Clijsters

The two former World No. 1 players met at the 2000 Australian Open when Clijsters' sister asked the Belgian star to get her Hewitt's autograph.

Clijsters is a four-time singles Grand Slam champion and shared a fierce and famed rivalry with compatriot Justine Henin.

Hewitt, a two-time singles Grand Slam champion, also played the 2000 Wimbledon mixed doubles final partnering Clijsters.

The two announced their split in October 2004, four months before their scheduled wedding, but Clijsters continued to be popular amongst Australian fans who called her "Aussie Kim."

Hewitt subsequently married actress Bec Cartwright while Clijsters tied the knot with American basketball coach Brian Lynch.

Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert were the fairy-tale couple of the 1970s. Both Connors and Evert won Wimbledon in 1974 while they were dating and had a scheduled wedding in November of that year, which never happened.

Connors won eight Grand Slam titles and holds the record for winning the most career titles on the ATP tour, while Evert won a whopping 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her career.

As part of a biography released 40 years later, Connors revealed that his partner's abortion, which apparently happened without his knowledge, was a cause for their estrangement.

Evert, however, expressed her displeasure at the revelations even as tennis fans still reminisce about the young fairytale couple who captured their imagination in the past.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova dated Grigor Dimitrov from 2012 until the end of their relationship in 2015. The glamorous duo caught the media's attention before and after they went public about being together in 2013.

The two were seen watching each other's matches before they split in 2015 but stated that they continued to be friendly thereafter.

In her book, "Unstoppable," Maria Sharapova detailed how she first got in touch with the Bulgarian and the manner in which the relationship blossomed.

"I googled Grigor’s name to find his age. Was he even legal? Twenty-one. Barely. Give him my e-mail. I remembered noticing a kid walking through Wimbledon village, tall, skinny, and carrying a type of good-looking grin that says he knows he is good-looking. I remembered telling my coach, ‘Thank goodness he didn’t exist in my generation’, that would have been dangerous. Dangerously distracting. A few back-and-forths with e-mail, and Grigor asked for my number," Sharapova wrote.

Maria Sharapova, who is four years older than Dimitrov, also revealed the reason the two parted ways in 2015.

"He had reached the semi-finals the previous year by beating Andy Murray; he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets in that round. He pulled out a book that Wimbledon puts together of previous championships. He quietly flipped through the pages of the book until he found a picture of me, in his box, watching his match. He looked at me, sad — I thought I saw tears in his eyes — ‘Did you see this? This means everything to me. Seeing you in my box next to my mother,' Sharapova explained in her book.

“It was then, at that moment, that the emotional pull I had been fighting came to an end. I knew, and so did he, that I couldn’t be that person at this time of my life. I was supposed to be focused, getting prepared for my own matches, my own triumphs and defeats, on the largest stage of my career," Sharapova wrote.

"I had been watching his match that day only because I’d lost early at those championships. So his good memory was my bad memory. What meant everything to him happened only because I had lost," Sharapova added

Sharapova in Dimitrov's box at The Championships - Wimbledon 2013: Day Five

Maria Sharapova retired from the sport in 2020. The Russian was barred from playing on the tour for nearly two years in 2016 due to a positive drug test for Meldonium. Sharapova returned to the tour in 2018 and reached a lone quarterfinal at the French Open in 2018.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov is still competing on the tour and is now ranked World No. 19.

