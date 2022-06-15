5 tennis players who picked Roger Federer as the GOAT

Roger Federer has been one of the biggest ambassadors for tennis. The Swiss maestro was the first to overtake Pete Sampras' tally of 14 Slam titles and was the first man to win 20 Majors.

Federer is now tied with Novak Djokovic for 20 Slam titles and trails only Rafael Nadal, who has 22 Majors to his name. The Swiss was the first member of the Big 3 to break onto the scene when he won his first Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. Fifteen years later, at the 2018 Australian Open, the Swiss won his 20th Major.

The 28-time Masters winner has spent 310 weeks as World No. 1, which includes a record of 237 consecutive weeks at the top. He has won the year-end championships six times, which is the most by any player.

Out of his 20 Major titles, the former World No. 1 has won six at the Australian Open, five at the US Open, one at the French Open and a record eight titles at Wimbledon.

The 2014 Davis Cup champion has also won the Hopman Cup thrice. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, he bagged the gold medal in the men's doubles, partnering compatriot Stan Wawrinka. Federer also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics in the singles category.

Mark J. Burns @markjburns88



Tiger Woods: $1.72B

Cristiano Ronaldo: $1.24B

LeBron James: $1.16B

Lionel Messi: $1.15B

Roger Federer: $1.09B

Floyd Mayweather: $1.08B The six athletes who've earned over $1 BILLION in their careers, per Forbes:Tiger Woods: $1.72BCristiano Ronaldo: $1.24BLeBron James: $1.16BLionel Messi: $1.15BRoger Federer: $1.09BFloyd Mayweather: $1.08B The six athletes who've earned over $1 BILLION in their careers, per Forbes: 1️⃣ Tiger Woods: $1.72B2️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo: $1.24B3️⃣ LeBron James: $1.16B4️⃣ Lionel Messi: $1.15B5️⃣ Roger Federer: $1.09B6️⃣ Floyd Mayweather: $1.08B

Federer is six ATP titles away from equalling Jimmy Connors' record for most ATP titles won (109). Although he trails both his rivals, Nadal and Djokovic, in the head-to-head count, the Swiss has been lauded for playing an instrumental role in transforming modern tennis.

The words artistry, grace and ballet are often used to describe Federer's style on the tennis court. Be it the experimental blue clay of Madrid, the Rebound and Plexicushion hardcourts of the Australian Open, or the carpet courts of Basel, the 40-year-old has found success on almost every surface.

Here's a look at five legendary tennis players who have regarded Roger Federer as the greatest of all time:

#1 Stan Smith

Stan Smith poses with a tennis racket

Former World No. 1 in both singles and doubles, Stan Smith won three singles and five doubles Slams in his career. The American was the first winner of the year-ending championships in 1970, where he defeated Rod Laver in the final.

Speaking to Corriere Della Sera in November 2020, Stan Smith gave his take on why Roger Federer is the GOAT.

"In my all-time rankings, I put Roger Federer ahead of Rod Laver, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg," Smith said. "The game was different in the past with a wooden racquet, less powerful and slower; if you didn't hit a ball in the perfect center of the head, you would miss. I believe that the only one who would be equally successful with a wooden racquet is Roger Federer; he plays clean and flat, as we did."

#2 Todd Woodbridge

One of the greatest doubles players of all time, Todd Woodbridge won 16 men's doubles and six mixed doubles Majors in his career. The former doubles World No. 1 currently works as a sports broadcaster with the Nine Network.

In an interview with Tennis Channel in March 2021, Woodbridge made it clear that numbers are not the only factor in picking the GOAT.

"If I was to pick who the greatest is for me, it would be Roger Federer. Because Roger for me is the greatest all-court player that we have ever seen. He would have won more French Opens if it were not for Rafael Nadal dominating there, his (Federer's) Grand Slam tally would be far more even. When I look at the classical part of the game - forehand, backhand, movement, transition to the net, all-court game; is the winner when we talk about the greatest of all time," the Australian said.

#3 Gustavo Kuerten

Gustavo Kuerten serves during a match

Former World No. 1 Gustavo Kuerten is a three-time French Open Champion. He was the only player to beat Federer at the Majors in 2004, winning in straight sets at the French Open.

The Brazilian was asked by a fan in a Q&A session hosted on Roland Garros' official website in 2019 who he thought was the GOAT. Kuerten was of the opinion that Roger Federer "stands out more" than his Big 3 rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"We're going to put Federer on the grass, Nadal on the clay and Djokovic, can we give him the hard court? If you go deeper into a comparison, it has to be through the titles, the achievements. And then Federer stands out more. He's also the longest tenured player," Kuerten said.

#4 Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova won 18 singles Grand Slams

Martina Navratilova is one of the best tennis players the world has ever witnessed. A winner of 59 Slams (18 singles, 31 doubles, 10 mixed doubles), Navratilova is one of only three players in tennis history to have won a Career Boxed Set (winning every Slam in singles, doubles and mixed doubles).

During her announcement of the 2018 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award, Navratilova said that Roger Federer was "the world's greatest of all time."

"You played the game such inspired and with such attitude that you are an inspiration for all of us. We are really proud to declare you the world's greatest of all time," Navratilova said.

Ahead of the 2018 Australian Open final, Navratilova was full of praise for the Swiss maestro.

"I think somebody will have to play better than their average tennis - Roger's average tennis - and Roger's best is better than anybody else," she said.

#5 Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Roger Federer with their trophies at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams is dubbed by many as the GOAT in women's tennis. The American has won 23 singles, 14 doubles and 2 mixed doubles Slams in her career. She has spent 319 weeks as World No. 1, which includes a streak of 186 consecutive weeks at the top.

When asked to cast her vote for the greatest of all time, Williams had no doubt in choosing Roger Federer.

"I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer. He's just a synopsis of greatness and class and amazing and really changed the game. You see players playing like him, moving like him, doing his techniques. The guy is (a) genius. I just feel like he is really the greatest player. You can't not like the guy, that's how I feel. His game is so fantastic. If I could only play like him," she said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far