Top seed and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will start the title defense in his first-round match against a qualifier or a Lucky Loser, at the Australian Open 2024. The 36-year-old Serb is the hot favorite to win his 11th title in Melbourne.

However, the chances of him suffering a shock defeat in the tournament cannot be ruled out altogether. In this article, we will take a look at 5 things that could stop him from winning his 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open:

#5. An injury:

Djokovic continues to defy age nonchalantly, having won three of the four Grand Slams in 2023. However, it cannot be denied that he will be 37 in a few months. Hence, injuries could start occurring regularly at this stage.

The Serb suffered a wrist injury at the recently concluded United Cup, which was partially responsible for his loss to Alex de Minaur of Australia. It also ended his 43-match winning streak in the country. There could very well be the recurrence of that injury that could stall his progress in the tournament.

#4. Fatigue:

As mentioned already, Djokovic is not getting any younger. He is going to get the benefit of playing under the lights in all probability throughout the tournament, meaning that he can avoid the rigor of playing in the sweltering heat during the daytime.

Still, a string of potential five-setters might cause enough fatigue for the great man to falter at any stage, especially the latter ones in the tournament. He might not enjoy battling it out with much younger players repeatedly.

#3. Law of averages:

The Serb seems to be immune to the common follies that apply to lesser mortals. However, the law of averages might finally catch up with him, as it did in 2018 when he lost to Hyeon Chung in the fourth round.

There might be yet another unfancied opponent waiting in the wings to topple the legend this time around. However, the chances of that happening seem to be very slim at the moment.

#2. Lack of motivation:

With an injury forcing Rafael Nadal out of the tournament, Djokovic will no longer worry about facing his arch-rival. It seems pretty certain now that the Serb will end up with the most Grand Slam titles ever, irrespective of whether he can add to his tally of 24.

Normal rules hardly apply to Djokovic, but he might still be somewhat less motivated to keep adding new feathers to his cap which might help some of his opponents in the tournament.

#1. A top player who is much younger could stop Djokovic:

We primarily refer to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who are 15 years younger than the Serb. Alcaraz had his No. 1 ranking taken from him by the Serb despite beating the latter in the Wimbledon final.

He will be raring to go at the Australian Open and has got the legs and mentality to go toe-to-toe with Djokovic in a marathon match.

Sinner, meanwhile, remains the only player to have beaten Djokovic twice last year. He will fancy his chances of repeating the act, as he is in the same half as the Serb.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis