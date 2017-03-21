5 things you should know about Ivan Ljubicic

Ljubicic is considered one of the motivating factors in Roger Federer's return to form.

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 16:04 IST

Following his split with Stefan Edberg, Roger Federer announced he would be taking on Croat former tennis professional Ivan Ljubicic as his coach. The 2017 season has paid great dividends, with Federer going on to win his 18th Major and the year’s first ATP Masters title at Indian Wells.

A lot of credit has also gone to Ljubicic for his role in Federer’s game plan and strategy, and he has been touted as one of the keys to the Swiss’ big return.

Here are some things you should know:

#1 Ljubicic used to coach Milos Raonic

Ljubicic left Raonic to join Federer’s team last year

Ljubicic defected from Raonic’s team to Federer’s at the end of 2015, with Raonic calling upon the coaching services of former World No. 1 Carlos Moya – who incidentally left the Canadian at the end of 2016 to join Rafael Nadal.

Raonic had a very strong 2015 – and a good beginning to 2016, with part of the credit to the Croat ace.