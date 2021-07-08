5 times Roger Federer has been bagelled

Roger Federer, a record eight-time champion at Wimbledon, was shown the door by Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. It was just his fifth loss in the last eight at Wimbledon, but the manner of his capitulation was worrying.

After falling two sets behind, the 39-year-old looked physically and mentally spent. The 20-time Grand Slam champion failed to win a single game in the third set, marking the first time he had been served a bagel at his favorite tournament.

The last time Roger Federer lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon was...



Never. #Wimbledon

In fact, it marked only the fifth time Federer was bagelled in his career. On that note, let's have a look at the five instances when the Swiss failed to win a game in a set:

#1 1999 Monte-Carlo R64: Vincent Spadea beat Roger Federer 7-6(3), 6-0

A month after losing to Kenneth Carlson on his Masters 1000 debut in Miami, a 17-year-old Federer arrived at his second Masters 1000 event, in Monte Carlo.

Federer started brightly against Vincent Spadea in his opener at the Principality. But after dropping a tight first-set in a tiebreak, the then 128th-ranked Swiss failed to win a game in the second.

Federer did not play any more Masters 1000 tournaments that year and ended the season with a 13-17 record after climbing to 58 in the rankings.

#2 1999 Roland Garros 1R: Patrick Rafter beat Roger Federer 5-7, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2

Roger Federer made his Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros in 1999

Roger Federer made his Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros in 1999 against the seasoned Patrick Rafter.

Unfazed by the occasion and the pedigree of his opponent, it was the 111th-ranked teenager who took the game to the third-ranked Rafter. Federer pocketed the first set 7-5 to kickstart his Grand Slam career. However, the Swiss' level began to drop and Rafter restored parity by taking the second.

Rafter then turned things up a notch, handing the Swiss teenager his second bagel in a month. Federer could not put up much of a fight in the fourth, winning just two games, as his Grand Slam career started off on a losing note.

⏪ May 25 of 1999, Roger Federer played his very 1st match at @rolandgarros vs Patrick Rafter (def. 5-7 6-3 6-0 6-2)

#3 1999 Queens R1: Byron Black beat Roger Federer 6-3, 6-0

Fresh off a defeat to Rafter on his Grand Slam debut, Roger Federer commenced his grasscourt season at the Surbiton Challenger, where he lost in the semifinals to Sargis Sargsian in a third-set tiebreak.

Federer then had a debut to forget at Queen's, as the Swiss won just three games against Byron Black in one of the most lopsided defeats of his legendary career.

The Swiss never played at Queen's again.

#DidYouKnow that Roger Federer has only been bagelled once on grass 😯#OnThisDay in 1999 he fell to Byron Black 6-3, 6-0 on his only appearance at @QueensTennis

#4 2008 Roland Garros final: Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer 6-1, 6-3, 6-0

Roger Federer sits forlornly after receiving a hiding in the 2008 Roland Garros final.

After losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2006 and 2007 Roland Garros finals, Roger Federer came up against his arch-nemesis once again in the 2008 title match.

But once again, Nadal thwarted Federer's bid to win the career Grand Slam, as the then 22-year-old Spaniard conceded only four games en route to a dominant victory. Such was the manner of his win that Nadal chose not to celebrate his fourth Roland Garros title out of respect for his great rival.

The defeat remains one of Federer's most lopsided losses in a Grand Slam. A month later, Nadal would end the Swiss' five-year reign at Wimbledon in a memorable five-set final that ended in fading light.

#5 2021 Wimbledon Quarterfinal: Hubert Hurkacz beat Roger Federer 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

It took 13 long years since the chastening defeat to Nadal at Roland Garros for Roger Federer to be handed another bagel.

Coming off a long injury layoff, Federer had modest expectations when he arrived at 2021 Wimbledon for his 22nd appearance at the tournament.

But, having navigated his way to the last eight, Federer was the overwhelming favourite against first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Hubert Hurkacz.

Federer looked rusty from the outset and dropped serve in the sixth game before conceding the opening set.

The eight-time champion responded strongly in the second, going up an early break as Hurkacz's level dropped. But Federer made a ton of unforced errors to gift the break back.

In the ensuing tiebreak, the 39-year-old suffered a nasty slip at the net while going for a routine volley and soon found himself trailing by two sets.

The expected response from Federer never materialized and he dropped serve thrice in the third. He also failed to break Hurkacz even once as the young Pole became the first player to bagel Federer at Wimbledon.

An ovation for 22 years of memories 👏



An ovation for 22 years of memories 👏

It's been a pleasure as always, @rogerfederer #Wimbledon

Federer received a standing ovation from a stunned Center Court crowd as he walked off. In his post-match press conference, the Swiss admitted that he didn't know if he had played his last match at Wimbledon.

"Of course, I would like to play here again, but at my age you're just never sure what's around the corner."

Edited by Arvind Sriram