5 times tennis players imitated other players

Here are five of the most hilarious imitations of one tennis player by another

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 11:12 IST

Federer made a very funny imitation of Nadal just before the commencement of the 2010 Australian Open

What’s a game without humour? No matter how serious a sport is, we always need a fair share of laughter to lighten up the day and in tennis, the biggest dose of humor probably comes from players mimicking other players’ grunts, distinct movements, shots, serves, etc.



Over the years, there have been numerous humorous incidents when many of the top players in the sport were imitated and here are five such instances.

#5. Roger Federer imitating Rafael Nadal, 2010

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest players to have ever played tennis and from having a fierce rivalry on court to being friends off court and having great respect for one another, the pair are the epitome of rivalry, sportsmanship, and friendship.



The two have had many fierce battles over the years but they have always given the crowd some very light moments to laugh at, both on and off the court.



One such instance came in 2010 just a day before the start of the Australian Open. Federer and Nadal along with other top players including Serena Williams, Andy Roddick, Novak Djokovic, Kim Clijsters, Lleyton Hewitt, and Samantha Stosur had taken part in a fund raising event for the victims of the Haiti earthquake which occurred a few days back.



Federer, Williams, Hewitt, and Stosur were in the Red Team and Nadal, Djokovic, Roddick, and Clijsters were in the Blue Team. During the doubles match between Federer-Stosur and Nadal-Djokovic, a very hilarious incident occurred during the 10th game of the first set with the Red Team leading 5-4 and serving to stay in the game.



During the game, Nadal was serving and Federer imitated him every time he returned the shot and soon the rally was just between Federer and Nadal as Stosur and Djokovic just looked on with the latter sitting down. However, the point was eventually won by Federer’s team. The charity event went on to raise a total of AUD200,000.

