5 top players who will miss the 2022 Australian Open

While the entry list for the 2022 Australian Open looks strong, several big name players have announced they will not feature in Melbourne. It was confirmed earlier this month that the top 10 players in the ATP and WTA singles rankings had all entered the year's first Major.

The event, which will run from January 17-30, requires all players to have received two Covid-19 vaccines in order to play. This has led to uncertainty over the participation of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, who is yet to disclose his vaccination status despite entering.

There is also some doubt over whether 2009 winner Rafael Nadal will feature after the Spaniard revealed yesterday he had tested positive for the virus.

Here is a look at five top players who will not compete at the 2022 Australian Open:

Stan Wawrinka (ATP ranking: 82)

Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning the 2014 Australian Open

Stan Wawrinka is one of three former Australian Open singles champions to have already withdrawn from the year's first Major. The former World No. 3 defeated Nadal to win the title in Melbourne in 2014 - his first of three Grand Slam crowns.

The Swiss is currently ranked 82nd in the ATP rankings after playing just four events in 2021 and last competed at the Qatar Open in March. Wawrinka has since had two foot operations and Swiss newspaper NZZ recently reported the 36-year-old will not return to the tour until March 2022 at the earliest.

Bianca Andreescu (WTA ranking: 46)

Bianca Andreescu at the 2021 Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu announced on Twitter earlier this month that she has decided to skip the 2022 Australian Open. The 21-year-old explained she wanted to give herself more time to "reset, recover and grow" before returning to action, after two difficult years.

After winning the US Open and reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 4 in 2019, the Canadian missed the entire 2020 season through injury. Andreescu played just 12 events after making the second round on her return at this year's Australian Open and has dropped to 46th in the WTA rankings.

Serena Williams (WTA ranking: 41)

Serena Williams congratulates Naomi Osaka after their 2021 Australian Open semifinal

Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams recently confirmed she would not be appearing in Melbourne after her name was not included on the entry list. In a statement, the 40-year-old said: "I am not where I need to be physically to compete."

The legendary American has not played since suffering a hamstring injury which forced her to retire from her opening round match at Wimbledon in June. Williams is currently the WTA World No. 41 after competing in only six events this year. She lost to eventual winner Naomi Osaka in the last four of the 2021 Australian Open.

Roger Federer (ATP ranking: 16)

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after their 2020 Australian Open semifinal

Roger Federer, a six-time Australian Open winner, revealed last month he will miss the January Major to Swiss publication Le Matin. Federer also admitted he is unlikely to be ready to return for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as he continues his recovery from a third knee surgery in 18 months.

After undergoing two procedures in 2020, the Swiss great returned at the Qatar Open in March this year. Federer aggravated the knee issue during the grass court season and has not played since his quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old is currently ranked 16th in the ATP rankings after playing only five evnts since losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at the 2020 Australian Open.

Karolina Pliskova (WTA ranking: 4)

2021 Australian Open: Day 6

World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova is the only current top 10 player to have pulled out of the 2022 Australian Open so far. Having appeared on the Major's entry list, the Czech announced last week she had withdrawn from the entirety of next month's Australian swing after suffering a hand injury in practice.

The 29-year-old was beaten by compatriot Karolina Muchova in the third round at this year's Australian Open. Two-time Grand Slam finalist Pliskova achieved her best result at the year's opening Major by reaching the last four in 2019.

Edited by Rohit Mishra