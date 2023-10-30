5 tournaments Novak Djokovic has the best win percentage in

Novak Djokovic's results have established him as one of the best to ever grace the sport of tennis. His haul of 96 titles span across various surfaces and conditions. The Serb has proven his versatility by winning all important tournaments multiple times over the years.

Certain tournaments hold a special place not just for Djokovic, but for all players. They tend to give it their very best due to a myriad of reasons. The crowd support, the venue of their maiden career title, or favorable conditions which are conducive to one's game.

There are quite a few events which have become Djokovic's favorite hunting grounds. Here's a look at the tournaments where he has the best winning percentage so far:

#5) Indian Wells Masters and French Open (85%)

Djokovic boasts of a 92-16 record at the claycourt Major. This is quite a feat, especially considering Rafael Nadal's dominance at the venue. His consistency in Paris is quite remarkable.

The Serb has lost prior to the quarterfinals at the French Open just twice in his career and has three titles to show for it. Djokovic has won five titles at Indian Wells, with a 50-9 record. The tournament is one of the most prestigious outside of the Majors and is referred to as the fifth Grand Slam.

The World No. 1's record there could be slightly better, but he hasn't constested there since 2019. The tournament was canned in 2020 due to the pandemic, and he couldn't contest the next three editions due to the vaccine mandate in the US.

#4) Miami Open and Italian Open (86%)

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Italian Open.

A 44-7 record and six titles have made Djokovic one of the most successful players in the history of the Miami Open. Together with the Indian Wells Masters, winning both tournaments back-to-back is considered quite a feat, which is also known as the "Sunshine Double".

The Serb has done the same on four occasions, including three in a row from 2014 to 2016. As was the case with Indian Wells, he hasn't participated here since 2019. The Miami Open also marked his very first Masters title back in 2007.

With six titles and an equal number of runner-up finishes, along with a 67-11 record, the Italian Open is Djokovic's best Masters tournament by a long shot. Outside of the Majors, this is the tournament where he has the notched up the most wins.

Since making his main draw debut here in 2007, Djokovic has never lost before the quarterfinals in Rome. He only trails his arch-rival Nadal in terms of titles and wins here.

#3 - US Open (87%)

Djokovic's maiden Grand Slam final was at the 2007 US Open. It wasn't until four years later that he could capture the title in New York. He did so in a memorable manner as he saved a couple of match points against Roger Federer in the semifinals and then defeated Nadal in the final.

Djokovic's record here stands at 88-13 and he has won four titles here. After his first triumph in 2011, he nabbed his second title here in 2015. He clinched his third title in 2018 and his most recent one earlier this year. His latest victory at the US Open also marked his record 24th Major crown.

#2 - Wimbledon (89%)

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Djokovic has cemented his status as one of the best grass court players of all time. He has claimed seven titles at the All England Club and has a 92-11 record at the venue. His tally of 92 wins here is currently the most he has at a Major, tied with the French Open.

Djokovic went undefeated at Wimbledon since 2018, with his reign finally coming to an end this year. After four consecutive titles, he came close to making it five in a row. The Serb reached the final this year, but was bested by his new rival Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.

#1 - Australian Open (92%)

The "Happy Slam" is the place where Djokovic has found the most success in his career. However, it didn't start that way. He lost in the first round in Melbourne upon his debut in 2005 and repeated the feat in 2006. But the Serb took those bitter losses and turned them into something more pleasant.

Djokovic captured his maiden Major title at the Australian Open in 2008. He has since claimed a record 10 titles Down Under, making him the most successful player in the Open Era.

Djokovic has a perfect winning record here from the semifinal onwards. He also hasn't tasted defeat here since 2019, though a visa scandal barred him from competing here in 2022.

Djokovic currently has 89 wins against just eight losses here. As for those opening round losses, they remain the only two first-round defeats he has recorded at the Majors.

