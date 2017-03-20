5 tournaments Roger Federer has won without dropping a single set

Here are five instances when Federer won a tournament without dropping a single set.

20 Mar 2017

Federer bageled Djokovic en route to his fifth Cincinnati Masters title

Roger Federer won his fifth title at the Indian Wells Masters by defeating compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the final in straight sets. This made Federer the oldest winner of the tournament at 35 years of age, surpassing Jimmy Connors’ previous record of 31.

This is Federer’s 25th Masters 1000 title and his 90th overall and the victory took him to No. 6 in the ATP Rankings, surpassing his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the process. The amazing thing about Federer’s triumph was that he did not drop a single set throughout the entire tournament despite facing the likes of Wawrinka and Nadal.

Steve Johnson came the closest to winning a set against the Swiss as both the sets in their third round match were decided by a tie-break.

#5 2012 Cincinnati Masters

Roger Federer regained the No. 1 ranking after claiming his seventh Wimbledon title in 2012, defeating Andy Murray in the finals. Both players subsequently faced off at the final of the London Olympics but the Briton saw off Federer in straight sets.

Following the London Olympics, Federer competed at the Cincinnati Masters which was the first time he was seeded on top in the tournament in three years. Federer was in terrific form throughout the tournament as he breezed past Alex Bogomolov Jr., Bernard Tomic, Mardy Fish, and Stan Wawrinka all in straight sets to set up a title clash against World No. 2, Novak Djokovic.

What was expected to be a nail-biting match turned out to be completely one-sided in the first set as Federer bageled the Serb. Djokovic put up a tough fight in the second set but the Swiss managed to edge him out 7-6 to win his fifth title at the Cincinnati Masters.