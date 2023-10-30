5 tournaments Serena Williams has the best win percentage in

Serena Williams' 23 Grand Slam titles have cemented her status as one of the greatest players to have stepped onto a tennis court. The American has lifted trophies on all surfaces across the globe.

However, over the course of a career that spanned longer than two decades, even she began to develop a liking for certain venues—those that suited her game more than some of the others.

Here, we take a look at the tournaments where she had the best winning percentage:

#5 Australian Open (88%)

Serena Williams with the 2017 Australian Open trophy.

It took Serena Williams a few years to crack the code down under, but the trophy was hers in 2003—six years after her Major debut at this very tournament. The American beat sister Venus in a classic three-set final on a stage where she would also go on to hold her final Grand Slam trophy in 2017.

Interspersed between the two runs would be several other memorable ones. The American lifted the trophy seven times and never lost in the first round, meaning she added a win at least to her tally on every trip that she made to Australia. She ended up with a 92-13 win-loss record for an aggregate of 88%.

#4 Wimbledon (88%)

Serena Williams at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships.

Wimbledon was for a long time a bastion for Venus, but sister Serena made sure she caught up—and eventually surpassed—the woman who shares her name with the women's singles trophy at SW 19.

Seven titles and four additional finals add up to a 98-14 win-loss record at the grasscourt Slam for Williams. The American did lose her last two matches—via reitrement against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and a famous nail-biter against Harmony Tan—but those losses can hardly dimish what she achieved on the lush lawns.

Serena, along with her sister Venus, has been part of some of the most famous finals at tennis' oldest stage, and her legacy will forever be intertwined with the All England Club.

#3 US Open (88%)

Serena Williams with the 2012 US Open trophy.

Her home Slam was also the most successful for Serena Williams, both in terms of the number of titles and the total match wins. The Ameircan ended her career in front of a packed New York crowd, losing out to Ajla Tomljanovic in her last competitive match, and has 108 match wins to show for against only 15 losses.

Williams played her first US Open final, a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Martina Hingis in 1999, as a teenager. She would return to play the summit clash on nine other occasions, triumphing in six of those.

The US Open may have given one of its most decorated champions some tough moments over the years, but it also brought her some unapralled highs. It was then unsurprising that she would leave the stage for a big tennis adieu.

#2 Miami Open (89%)

Serena Williams with the Miami Open trophy.

Twice over the course of her career, Serena Williams stepped out on court at the Miami Open as a three-time defending champion. The first of these spells came between 2002 and 2004, when she beat Jennifer Capriati in back-to-back years, followed by a win over Elena Demetieva in her third final in as many years.

She would go on to repeat the feat between 2013 and 2016, this time beating Maria Sharapova, Li Na, and Carla Suarez Navarro. Add another couple of trophies from 2006 and 2007, as well as her runs to the finals in 1999 and 2007 (she nearly completed again), and you have a formidable 76-9 win-loss (89%) to boast off.

#1 China Open (91%)

Serena Williams with the 2013 China Open trophy.

Serena Williams did not play in China often, but when she did, she would come out victorious more often than not. The Americans only ever lost one match at the China Open. In a third-round encounter at the tournament's 2009 edition, the loss came courtesy of an inspired Nadia Petrova.

Williams played in Beijing on two more occasions, lifting the trophy in 2013 and withdrawing from her quarterfinal contest a year later. The math adds up to an 11-1 win-loss at the tournament, translating into a mind-boggling 91% figure.

