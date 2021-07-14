5 unique Grand Slam records held by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are collectively known as the 'Big 3' of men's tennis for a reason.

The three have consistently produced exemplary performances in the biggest of tournaments -- Grand Slams and Masters 1000s. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are the only players in history to win at least 25 Masters 1000 tournaments; no other player has more than 17.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have also combined to win 22 of the last 26 Grand Slams, with Dominic Thiem (2020 US Open), Stan Wawrinka (2015 Roland Garros and 2016 US Open) and Andy Murray (2016 Wimbledon) the only other players to lift a Major during this period.

Apart from the Big 3, only two male players in the Open Era have achieved the career Grand Slam (lifting all four Major titles). On that note, let's have a look at five unique records held by the Big 3 of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in Grand Slams.

#1 Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have reached at least eight Major finals after turning 30

Roger Federer is the oldest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era.

The Big 3 of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, along with Rod Laver, are the only male players in the Open Era to win at least four Major titles after turning 30. While Federer and Laver have won four apiece, Nadal has triumphed six times and Djokovic eight times since their respective 30th birthdays.

However, the Big 3 are the only players in the Open Era to have reached at least eight Major finals since turning 30. Federer is 4-4, Nadal 6-2, and Djokovic 8-1 in Major finals since their 30th birthday.

Since turning 30, Federer has reached the final of the Australian Open twice (2-0), Wimbledon five times (2-3) and the US Open once (0-1). Nadal, meanwhile, reached the final of the Australian Open twice (0-2), Roland Garros four times (4-0) and US Open twice (2-0).

Djokovic, since his 30th birthday, has lost only one Major final (2020 Roland Garros). He has racked up three titles apiece at the Australian Open and Wimbledon and one each at Roland Garros and the US Open.

#2 Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are the title leaders at at least one Major

Roger Federer won a record eighth title at Wimbledon in 2017.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the all-time leaders, solo or joint, at all four Majors.

Federer won his eighth Wimbledon title in 2017 to become the most successful male player in the history of the grasscourt Major. The Swiss broke a tie with William Renshaw and Pete Sampras for the most titles at the All England Club.

The 39-year-old has also won five titles at the US Open, an Open Era record he shares with Americans Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras.

Nadal, meanwhile, has won a staggering 13 titles at Roland Garros, five more than the next most successful player, Max Decugis, and seven clear of Bjorn Borg.

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic's nine titles put him three clear of Roger Federer and Roy Emerson.

#3 Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have racked up at least 250 match wins at Majors

Novak Djokovic entered the 300 Major wins club at the 2021 Australian Open.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the only male players to rack up at least 250 match wins at Grand Slam tournaments.

Federer (369) is well clear of Djokovic (317) in second and third-place Nadal (29). Fourth-placed Jimmy Connors (233) trails Nadal by nearly 60 wins.

At the Australian Open this year, Djokovic beat Milos Raonic to become only the second player to win 300 matches at Grand Slams.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have each racked up at least 50 wins in all four Majors. The Serb recently became the first player in history to amass 75 victories at all four Slams.

Meanwhile, Federer (105 at Wimbledon, 102 at the Australian Open) and Nadal (105 at Roland Garros) are the only male players to win at least 100 matches at a single Grand Slam tournament.

#4 Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have reached at least five finals at each of the four Majors

At 2021 Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic became the first male player to reach six finals at all four Majors.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are in a league of their own when it comes to accomplishments at Grand Slam tournaments.

The trio are the only male players to reach five finals at each of the four Majors. The Swiss was the first to record the feat when he arrived at the title match of the French Open in 2011 (lost to Nadal).

Nadal was next to achieve the milestone at the 2019 US Open, where he beat Daniil Medvedev for his fourth title at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic did so at Roland Garros last year.

This year, the Serb beat Nadal in the semifinals in Paris to become the first male player to reach six finals at each Major. Djokovic went on to win the tournament, becoming the first man in the Open Era to complete a Double Career Grand Slam.

#5 Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won 20 Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2021.

All three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won 20 Grand Slam titles, creating an unprecedented three-way tie atop the all-time Major leaderboard.

Federer won his sixth title at Wimbledon in 2009 to surpass Pete Sampras (14) and become the most successful men's player in Grand Slam history. He would go on to add five more Majors to his tally.

Eleven years later, at Roland Garros 2020, Nadal equalled Federer on 20 Major titles. Barely nine months later, Djokovic won his sixth title at Wimbledon to join the legendary duo and etch his name into the record books.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have combined to win a staggering 28% of all Grand Slam tournaments played in the Open Era.

When the US Open comes around later this year, all three players will attempt to become the first in history to scale Mount 21.

