5 unique records held by Roger Federer that are likely to be never broken

Roger Federer's greatness was evident from the get-go, and before the arrival of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the Swiss was in line to become the undisputed GOAT without a doubt.

Although his position in the debate is hotly contested these days, the wins and titles the 20-time Grand Slam champion has racked up over the years continue to serve as a testament to his dominance.

In fact, history will always remember the former World No. 1 as the first man to show the tennis world that Pete Sampras' record haul of 14 Grand Slams was beatable, a feat he accomplished by winning the 2009 Wimbledon.

Several more records serve to highlight just how good Federer was at his imperial-best, even more so than even Nadal and Djokovic at the peak of their prowess. Without further ado, here's a look at five of them:

#1 Federer has reached 10 finals at five different tournaments

Roger Federer has reached the final 10 times at least in five different tournaments till date

Roger Federer has reached 15 and 13 finals at the Swiss Indoors and Halle Open respectively, making him the male player to have reached the two most finals at a single tournament in the Open Era.

In addition, the 40-year-old has reached the final 12 times at Wimbledon and 10 times each at the ATP Tour Finals and Dubai Tennis Championships. This makes him the only player to have reached the final on at least 10 occasions in five different tournaments.

Tennis TV

Miami champion

10th Halle title

Wimbledon final

10th Basel title



100th(!) career title in Dubai, Miami champion, 10th Halle title, Wimbledon final, 10th Basel title

The closest anyone has come to the Swiss maesto is Rafael Nadal, who has done so in four tournaments -- Roland Garros (13), Monte-Carlo (12), Barcelona (12) and Rome (12). The Spaniard can join the World No. 43 on the list by reaching two more finals at the Madrid Masters.

#2 Winning 24 consecutive matches against Top-10 players

Between the 2003 Masters Cup and the 2005 Australian Open, Roger Federer went on a 24-match win-streak against top-10 players that is still unmatched to this day.

During this time, the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated several former World No. 1s, including Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt, Marat Safin, Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero. The streak finally came to an end when he lost to Safin in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

Interestingly, the second-best streak also belongs to the Swiss, from when he defeated 17 top-10 players on the trot between the 2006 Wimbledon and 2007 Dubai Tennis Championships. In the second instance, he is tied with Novak Djokovic, who also scored 17 consecutive top-10 wins between the 2015 ATP Tour finals and the 2016 Rome Masters.

#3 65-match win-streak on grass

Between 2003 and 2008, Roger Federer won 65 consecutive matches on grass

Roger Federer's proclivity to play on grass is no secret, and the Swiss Maestro proved it beyond doubt by going undefeated on the surface for more than half a decade. Beginning in 2003, the former World No. 1 won the Halle Open and the Wimbledon Championships back-to-back for four years in a row.

After skipping Halle in 2007, he triumphed at Wimbledon to notch up his fifth straight Grass Grand Slam. 2008 saw the 40-year-old win the Halle Open once more and reach the final at SW19.

The Big 3 - Longest winning streaks:



Nadal - Clay: 81



Federer - Grass: 65



Nadal - Clay: 81, Federer - Grass: 65, Federer - Hard: 56

Only this time, the five-time defending champion fell at the last hurdle to Rafael Nadal, the man he had defeated at the same stage the previous two years, in a five-set marathon.

Overall, the streak lasted 65 matches, the longest in the history of the sport. After Federer, the second-longest win-streak on grass is held by Bjorn Borg (41 matches), followed by Rod Laver (24 matches). Among active players, Novak Djokovic has the next best streak as he is currently on a 21-match unbeaten run on the surface.

#4 Reaching 23 Grand Slam semifinals on the trot

Roger Federer might not have the most Grand Slam titles to his name at this point, but no one has stamped their authority at this level like the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Between the 2004 Wimbledon and the 2010 Australian Open, the Swiss reached the semifinals at every single Grand Slam -- the longest such streak in the Open Era. The former World No. 1 went on to win the trophy in 14 of those events and reached the final six more times.

The Big 3 - Most consecutive grand slam semifinals reached:



Federer: 23



Djokovic: 14



Federer: 23, Djokovic: 14, Nadal: 7

The next-best streak belongs to Novak Djokovic -- 14 semifinals between the 2010 Wimbledon and the 2013 US Open. The 40-year-old also has the two longest streaks of reaching Major finals, progressing to 10 finals between the 2005 Wimbledon and 2007 US Open as well as 8 finals between the 2008 Roland Garros and 2010 Australian Open.

#5 237 consecutive weeks as the World No. 1

Roger Federer has a 237-week consecutive reign as the World No. 1 ranked player

Novak Djokovic might have overtaken him in terms of total weeks spent as World No. 1, but Roger Federer's 237 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked ATP player is likely to never be broken.

Ascending to the pinnacle of the world rankings on 2 February 2004, the Swiss never left the spot until 10 August 2008 when Rafael Nadal displaced him from the position. The closest anyone has ever come to the 20-time Grand Slam champion in this regard is Jimmy Connors, who had a 160-week reign as the World No. 1.

The Big 3 - Most consecutive weeks at No. 1:



Rafael Nadal (56) + Novak (122) Djokovic = 178



Rafael Nadal (56) + Novak Djokovic (122) = 178, Roger Federer = 237

Djokovic has a 122-week stint to his name, between 2014 and 2016. Now that he has only become World No. 1 once again, the Serb will have to remain the top-ranked player for the next four-and-a-half years to challenge the former World No. 1's 237 week streak.

