5 unknown facts about Mirra Andreeva, the 18-year-old Russian who is having career-best Wimbledon run in 2025

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva continues to scale new heights, doing the same at Wimbledon 2025 this time. She's through to her very first quarterfinal at the venue and in dominant fashion to boot. She hasn't dropped a set so far, comfortably beating Mayar Sherif, Lucia Bronzetti, Hailey Baptiste and Emma Navarro to make the last eight.

Ad

Andreeva will take on Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9. She has also ensured her top five debut in next week's WTA rankings, and could go higher by either reaching the final or winning the title. She has already captured a couple of WTA 1000 titles this year, thus continuing her ascension with her performance at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old from Russia has captivated audiences all over the world with her results as well as her charisma. With her popularity surging once again thanks to her current run at Wimbledon, here's a quick look into some lesser-known facts about Mirra Andreeva:

Ad

Trending

#1. Mirra Andreeva is also an accomplished doubles player

While Andreeva's results in singles have turned her into a superstar, she's also a force to be reckoned with in doubles. Her partnership with fellow Russian Diana Shnaider has yielded some impressive results so far. They won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, and bagged their maiden WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open 2025.

Andreeva and Shnaider also made the last four at this year's Australian Open and French Open, though they lost in the third round of the ongoing Wimbledon. The teenager has peaked at No. 13 in the doubles rankings so far, and could rise to a new career high if some other results at the grass court Major go her way.

Ad

#2. Mirra Andreeva is the 2nd youngest player to defeat the world's top 2 players in the same tournament

Mirra Andreeva at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andreeva arrived at this year's BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells having claimed her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She continued her good run of form at Indian Wells, advancing to her second consecutive WTA 1000 final.

Ad

Andreeva beat World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in a three-set tussle in the semifinals to set up a showdown for the title against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. She had already lost to the Belarusian twice this year, that too in straight sets, prior to their final at Indian Wells.

When Sabalenka took the first set of their latest showdown, it appeared as if history would repeat itself. However, the teenager staged an impressive comeback this time to beat the top seed 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and claim her second successive WTA 1000 crown.

Ad

At 17 years and 10 months, she also became the second-youngest player to beat the world's top two ranked players in the same tournament. Tracy Austin was the first to accomplish this feat, achieving this at the US Open 1979 by beating Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert while aged 16 years and nine months.

#3. Mirra Andreeva's Australian Open 2023 girls' singles final showdown lasted longer than the men's final

Andreeva rose to prominence during the Australian Open 2023. She advanced to the girls' singles final, coming up short against compatriot Alina Korneeva in a match that lasted for 3 hours and 18 minutes. The closely contested battle slipped out of her hands in the closing stages of the third set, going down 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5.

Ad

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in three competitive sets in the summit clash of the same Major to claim his 22nd Grand Slam title. However, the men's final still wrapped up 22 minutes earlier than the girls' final.

#4. Mirra Andreeva is represented by the top management company IMG

Mirra Andreeva at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andreeva has already accomplished a lot while still being a teenager. Her talent was visible to one and all since her childhood. She held the No. 1 ranking as a junior and was the only player to win multiple titles on the ITF circuit before her 16th birthday.

Ad

Thus, it's no surprise that the talent management agency IMG scooped her up. They signed her on while she was just 13 years old, becoming one of the youngest athletes ever to be represented by such a huge company.

#5. Mirra Andreeva is coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez

Andreeva hired former Wimbledon champion Martinez as her coach in 2024. Their partnership has already proven to be highly successful, with a couple of WTA 1000 titles for the youngster.

Martinez claimed the only Major title of her career at Wimbledon 1994 and peaked at No. 2 in the rankings. She also finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open 1998 and the French Open 2000. She previously coached compatriot Garbine Mugurza and former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, making a positive impact on their careers as well. Andreeva will now aim to emulate her coach by going all the way at Wimbledon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More