5 Wimbledon records held by Roger Federer that might never be broken 

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time.

A look at the five records set by Federer at Wimbledon that are probably never going to be broken.

Roger Federer is widely regarded as the greatest player to ever play the sport of tennis. His unparalleled success coupled with longevity undoubtedly makes him one of the true greats of the game. Even at the age of 38, he continues to be one of the best players in the world.

The Swiss maestro holds numerous records to his name and it seems that every time he steps on the court, he shatters another milestone. He has the most Grand Slam wins to his name and he has also been at the top of the world rankings more than any other player in history

Federer's offensive attributes combined with astute defense makes him a treat to watch. His grace on the court, the single-hand backhand which is probably the most beautiful shot in tennis has earned him a massive following all across the globe. Roger's exploits on all surfaces are one of the reasons why he's had so much success. However, Wimbledon continues to be his favorite hunting ground.

That being said, we look at the five records held by the Swiss at Wimbeldon which are probably never going to be broken.

#1 Most wins - 101

One of Federer's key strategies is to approach the net whenever possible

Roger Federer has the most wins by any player at Wimbledon. This is a testament of the Swiss maestro's sheer longevity and quality as season after season, he continues to find ways to dismantle younger opponents.

No player in history has 100 wins at a single Grand Slam event and no other active player has more than 75 wins at Wimbledon. It is a truly remarkable fact that Federer has amassed over 100 wins at Wimbledon as well as the Australian Open.

Federer recorded his 100th Wimbledon win by beating Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2019. He went on to record his 101st win in the next round against rival Rafael Nadal, as the Swiss beat the Spaniard in four sets.

