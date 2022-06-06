5 women who have finished runner-up in singles and doubles at the same edition of the French Open in the Open Era ft. Coco Gauff and Martina Hingis 

Tennis Slams are played across a fortnight. In this time phase, competitive tennis at the highest level is played in singles, doubles and mixed doubles disciplines. Players can opt to participate in both the singles and doubles events of a Slam.

The main draw at a Grand Slam features 128 players in the singles category and 64 pairs in both men's and women's doubles, as well as 32 pairs in the mixed doubles event. After six victories in singles and five wins in the doubles category, a player can make the finals of a Grand Slam.

Making it to the finals in both singles and doubles speaks volumes about a player's ability and stamina, since there is very little time to recover after each match.

At the 2022 French Open, Coco Gauff managed to reach the finals in both the singles and doubles categories. Unfortunately, she ended up as the runner-up in both. However, she is not the only one to have achieved this feat.

Here's a look at all five women in the Open Era who have finished second-best in the women's singles and doubles categories in the same edition of the French Open:

#1 Helen Gourlay (1971)

Margaret Court had not lost before the quarterfinals since the 1964 US Open. At the 1971 French Open, the two-time defending champion's streak ended when she was eliminated in the third round by home favorite Gail Chanfreau.

Court's early exit, coupled with second seed Virginia Wade's first-round exit, paved the way for third seed Evonne Goolagong to lift the title. Chanfreau was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Australia's Helen Gourlay. Gourlay defeated fourth seed Nancy Richey in the semis before losing to Goolagong in the women's singles final.

In the doubles category, Gourlay partnered compatriot Kerry Harris. They received a bye in the first round and did not drop a set en route to the final. In the semis, they received a walkover following the withdrawal of the second seeds - Court and Goolagong. In the final, Gourlay and Harris lost 6-4, 61 against the French pairing of Gail Chanfreau and Francoise Durr.

#2 Steffi Graf (1989)

Steffi Graf at the 1989 French Open

Following a dream run in 1988, where she completed the Golden Slam, Steffi Graf only got better the following season. She played 88 singles matches that year, winning 86 of them. The two losses came against Gabriela Sabatini at the Amelia Island Championships and a certain 17-year-old Spaniard at the French Open.

As the defending champion, the German made the final at Roland Garros in 1989, where she took on Arantxa Sanchez Vicario. The teenager broke Graf when the German was serving at 5-3 in the decider. Vicario lost only three points after that, as she won the match 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-5.

Graf partnered Sabatini at the French Open that year, where they were the third-seeded pair. They dropped only two sets en route to the final, which included a win over top seeds Jana Novotna and Helena Sukova in the semis. However, in the final, the Argentine-German duo fell to second seeds Larisa Savchenko and Natasha Zvereva in straight sets.

#3 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (1995)

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario at Roland Garros in 1995

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, along with Monica Seles, were the biggest challengers to Steffi Graf in the early nineties. The Spaniard was the World No. 1 in singles ahead of the 1995 French Open. Partnering Jana Novotna, the duo were the top seeds in the doubles category.

In singles, Vicario raced to the final without dropping a set, where she faced her nemesis and second seed Graf. Graf won the match in three sets, in turn dethroning Vicario as World No. 1.

In the doubles event, Novotna and Vicario faced Gigi Fernandez and Natasha Zvereva in the finals. Fernandez and Zvereva were the three-time defending champions and successfully won their fourth Roland Garros title in a row by defeating the Czech-Spanish duo 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-5.

#4 Martina Hingis (1999)

Martina Hingis at the 1999 French Open

Martina Hingis was the top seed in singles and second seed partnering Anna Kournikova at the 1999 French Open. The Swiss Miss was aiming to complete a singles career Slam. She successfully eliminated defending champion Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the semifinals to set up a clash with sixth seed Steffi Graf in the final.

Hingis took the first set 7-5. However, the German fought back to take the final two sets 7-5, 6-2. It was the 22nd Grand Slam of Graf's career and her sixth French Open title.

In 1998, Hingis and Novotna won the women's doubles title at the French Open. However, in 1999, Novotna partnered with Zvereva. Hingis teamed up with Kournikova to make the final in the women's doubles category.

They were up against ninth seeds Serena Williams and Venus Williams in the title clash. The siblings were eventually victorious in a thrilling contest that ended with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-7(2), 8-6.

#5 Coco Gauff (2022)

2022 French Open finalists - Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek

At the age of 18, Coco Gauff made it to the finals of both the singles and doubles categories at the 2022 French Open. Seeded 18th in the singles event, the American did not drop a set en route to the title clash.

Gauff defeated 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens and doubles World No. 1 Elise Mertens in her run to the final. But World No.1 Iga Swiatek defeated the teenager 6-1, 6-3 in the final to win her second French Open title in thumping fashion.

Gauff partnered compatriot Jessica Pegula in the doubles event. They defeated the 10th-seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka in the third round, ensuring first-time finalists from that half of the draw.

In the final, the pair faced 2016 women's doubles champions Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia. The French duo won the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win their second Major as a team.

