5 Women's tennis players with most singles wins in 2023 ft. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff

The 2023 tennis season concluded for Women’s tennis, with Iga Swiatek of Poland ending the year as the World No. 1. Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pagula were among those who impressed, but Swiatek was by far the most impressive player this year.

On that note, let us take a look at five women’s tennis players with the most wins in 2023:

#5. Elena Rybakina — 47

Elena Rybakina was consistent throughout the year with her performances and remains one of the most steadily improving players in the world. She was the runner-up at the Australian Open in 2023 and won a couple of WTA 1000 titles.

Rybakina also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in June this year but failed to defend her Wimbledon title thereafter, losing to Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. She also showed her prowess on clay by winning the Italian Open in Rome.

The 24-year-old Kazakh mustered a win-loss record of 47-15 in 2023, which was among the best figures throughout the season.

#4. Coco Gauff – 51

The next big American hope in women’s tennis, 19-year-old Coco Gauff had a very good year, winning the US Open and Cincinnati Open titles on her home soil. The US Open title was her first Grand Slam win and almost certainly not the last.

Gauff remains one of the best players in women’s tennis on hardcourts and has powerful groundstrokes that can stun her opponents. She had a win-loss record of 51-16 in 2023, which was among the very best in women’s tennis and also highly impressive for a teenager.

#3. Aryna Sabalenka — 55

Aryna Sabalenka finished the year as the World No. 2 after failing to capitalize on a brilliant start to the season. Sabalenka won the Australian Open in Melbourne, her first-ever Grand Slam title, and with it, became the second-ever Belarusian after Victoria Azarenka to win a singles Major.

The 25-year-old Belarusian proved her prowess on hardcourts once again by reaching the US Open final but lost to Gauff in three sets. She won three singles titles this season, all of which came before June.

Sabalenka finished the year with a win-loss record of 55-14.

#2. Jessica Pegula — 59

At 29, Pegula is probably past her prime, but she enjoyed quite a good run in 2023 regardless. She won her first-ever WTA 1000 title by triumphing at the Canadian Open and rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 3 this year.

She also won the Korea Open, which is an ATP 500 tournament. Pegula’s win-loss record of 59-18 was very creditable and put her firmly among the world’s best players.

#1. Iga Swiatek — 68

Iga Swiatek remains quite comfortably the best female tennis player in the world. She won the French Open in 2023, which was her third title at Roland Garros in four years. However, Swiatek failed to reach the last four of any other Grand Slam, which could become a worrying trend for her.

Swiatek's loss in the fourth round of the US Open ended her 75-week reign as the World No. 1. She then won the WTA Finals without dropping a set to reclaim her top spot.

The 22-year-old won more than 85% of her matches this year and finished with a win-loss record of 68-11.