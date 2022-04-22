5 youngest ATP Masters 1000 winners on clay: Ft. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

The claycourt season has seen a number of top players win Masters titles, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Many great players have graced the courts and ended up victorious at the Masters events in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

Last year saw Stefanos Tsitsipas win the Monte-Carlo Masters while Alexander Zverev won the Madrid Open. Nadal triumphed at the Italian Open by beating Djokovic in the final.

Tsitsipas successfully defended his title at Monte-Carlo earlier this season by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final. All eyes will now shift to Madrid and Rome, with Nadal and Djokovic expected to compete at both tournaments.

Over the years, we have seen a number of players win Masters titles on clay at a very young age. Let's take a look at the five youngest male Masters 1000 champions on clay.

#5 Novak Djokovic - 20 years and 346 days

The current World No. 1 has won a record 37 Masters 1000 titles, with 10 of those coming on clay. Djokovic's first Masters title on clay was at the Italian Open in 2008.

The Serb was seeded third in the competition and reached the semifinals following wins over Steve Darcis, Igor Andreev and Nicolas Almagro. Almagro was forced to retire during their quarter-final encounter, as was Djokovic's semi-final opponent, Radek Stepanek.

Up against Stan Wawrinka in the final, the Serb found himself trailing by a set. However, he bounced back to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 and lift the Italian Open for the first time.

#4 Sergi Bruguera - 20 years and 102 days

Sergi Bruguera is a two-time Roland Garros champion but his first big title came at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 1991 when he was only 20 years old. The Spaniard was seeded ninth in the competition and had a shaky start, surviving a scare from Renzo Furlan in the opening round.

However, he reached the final of the tournament with straight-sets wins over Ricardo Caratti, Alberto Mancini, Magnus Gustafsson and Horst Skoff. Bruguera was up against second seed Boris Becker in the final and came from a set down to beat the German 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) and win the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also won the competition in 1993.

#3 Alexander Zverev - 20 years and 31 days

Alexander Zverev entered the 2017 Italian Open as the 16th seed and reached the quarterfinals with wins over Kevin Anderson, Viktor Troicki and Fabio Fognini. The German beat fifth seed Milos Raonic 7-6(5), 6-1 to reach his first Masters 1000 semifinal. He then beat John Isner 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 to set up a title clash against Novak Djokovic.

Zverev beat the second seed 6-4, 6-3 to win his first Masters 1000 title at the age of 20 years and 31 days. He also became the first man from Germany to win the Italian Open.

#2 Andrei Medvedev - 19 years and 236 days

Andrei Medvedev won four Masters 1000 titles (known as the ATP Masters Series back then) during his career and all of those came on clay. His first Masters title came in Monte-Carlo in 1994 when he was only 19 years and 236 days old.

Seeded sixth in the competition, Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of the tournament and beat two-time Roland Garros champion Jim Courier 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(3). The Ukrainian beat Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the semifinals to set up a title clash against then-Roland Garros champion and fifth seed Sergi Bruguera. Medvedev beat the Spaniard in straight sets to win the seventh ATP title of his career.

#1 Rafael Nadal - 18 years and 318 days

Rafael Nadal won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2005

The King of Clay started to produce dominant results on his favorite surface in his late teens, so it's no surprise that he tops this list.

2005 was the year Nadal established himself as an elite-level player. After losing a thrilling final to Roger Federer at the Miami Open, the Spaniard entered the Monte-Carlo Masters as the 11th seed.

Nadal reached the quarterfinals with comprehensive victories over Gael Monfils, Xavier Malisse and Olivier Rochus. He then thrashed the reigning Roland Garros champion Gaston Gaudio 6-3, 6-0 to book his spot in the semifinals. Nadal beat Richard Gasquet after fighting back from a set down to book his spot in the final.

Up against sixth seed Guillermo Coria, Nadal beat the Argentinian in four sets to win the first Masters title of his extraordinary career. To this day, the Spaniard remains the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 title on clay.

