6 Federer records that could stand the test of time

Roger Federer is one of the most successful tennis players of all time. The holder of a record 20 Grand Slam titles, Federer has been the all-time title leader in Majors ever since downing Andy Roddick in the 2009 Wimbledon final to win his 15th Grand Slam.

Although this record looks likely to be surpassed by one of Rafael Nadal (19 Slams) or Novak Djokovic (17 Slams) in the near future, the 38-year-old's 358 Grand Slam match wins remains likely to be unsurpassed for a while.

Federer also holds the records for most finals (31), semifinals (46), and quarterfinals (57) in Grand Slams, while the Swiss maestro's 11 final defeats is a joint-record with Ivan Lendl.

The first player to appear in five finals and win 70 matches at each of the 4 Grand Slam tournaments, Federer is one of only two players in the Open Era to win over 1200 singles matches (1242 after the 2020 Australian Open) and 100 singles titles (103 to be exact) - the other being Jimmy Connors (1274 singles match wins, 109 singles titles).

Amidst a plethora of milestones set by the 38-year-old, let us take a look at 6 Federer records which look likely to stand the test of time.

#1 Only player to win his first 7 Grand Slam finals

Federer won his 7th consecutive Grand Slam final at the 2006 Australian Open

Among 17 players in the Open Era to have played 7 or more Grand Slam singles finals, Federer is the only one to go undefeated in his first 7 - doing so from 2003 Wimbledon to 2006 Australian Open.

Bjorn Borg's defeat in the 1976 US Open final was the Swede's only reverse in his first 7 Grand Slam finals. 6 other players, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, have won 5 of their first 7 Major finals.

At the other end of the spectrum, Lendl lost 6 of his first 7 Grand Slam finals, including his first 4.

