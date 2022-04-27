6 times Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took their match to five sets

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest tennis players of all time and have forged one of the fiercest sporting rivalries there has ever been. The two have locked horns on 40 occasions with the latter leading their head-to-head 24-16.

Their first match took place at the 2004 Miami Open when Nadal was a budding youngster while Federer was already No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Federer and Nadal have played in nine Grand Slam finals, with the latter winning six of those. The Swiss leads 11-9 on hardcourt and 3-1 on grasscourt while Nadal has an incredible 14-2 lead on claycourt.

Over the years, the two have been a part of some monumental battles, some of which are considered to be among the greatest matches of all time. Out of 40 matches, only 6 ended in five sets, all of which were finals.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at the six instances when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took their match to five sets.

#1. 2005 Miami Open Final

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in the final of the Miami Open in 2005

Top-seeded Roger Federer reached the final of the Miami Open with wins over Olivier Rochus, Mariano Zabaleta, Mario Ancic, Tim Henman and Andre Agassi. Facing him, was 29th seed Rafael Nadal, who dropped only one set throughout the tournament.

This was only the second meeting between the two and the Spaniard won the first two sets. However, Federer fought back in the third set and won it via a tiebreak. He then took the last two sets to win the Miami Open and complete the Sunshine Double for the very first time in his career. This was the first out of 24 finals between Federer and Nadal.

#2. 2006 Italian Open Final

Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer in a thrilling final in Rome

Rafael Nadal entered the Italian Open in 2006 as the reigning champion and reached the final without dropping a single set. He was up against Federer, who had to fight off Nicolas Almagro and David Nalbandian to reach the title clash,

The Swiss drew first blood by taking the opening set via a tiebreak but Nadal fought back to take the second, also via a tiebreak. The Spaniard won the third set 6-4 before Federer took the fourth 6-2.

The Swiss was 4-1 up in the final set and it looked like he would win the match. However, Nadal saved two match points and took the set to a tiebreak. Here, Federer led 5-3 but the Spaniard won four points in a row to successfully defend his title in Rome. The match lasted 5 hours and 5 minutes.

#3. 2007 Wimbledon Final

Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal to win a fifth straight Wimbledon crown

The 2007 Wimbledon final is regarded as one of the very best in the tournament's history. For the second successive year, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were competing for the title.

The match started well with the first set going into a tiebreak. Federer won it 9-7 to take the lead in the match. Nadal made the decisive break in the final game of the second set to win it 6-4. The third set went to a tiebreak after neither player was able to break the other. Federer won it to go two sets to one up. However, Nadal fought back strongly and took the fourth set 6-2.

The Spaniard had a few break points in the decider but could not convert any of them. Federer, on the other hand, cashed in on his break points and won the set 6-2 to win his fifth successive Wimbledon title, equaling Bjorn Borg's record in the Open Era.

#4. 2008 Wimbledon Final

Rafael Nadal won Wimbledon in 2008

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal clashed in the Wimbledon final for the third successive year. The former was yet to drop a set in the tournament but the King of Clay took the opening set 6-4. Nadal also won the second set by the same score to take a healthy lead in the match.

Federer led 5-4 in the third set before rain halted play. He eventually won the set via a tiebreak. Nadal had a few championship points in the fourth set tiebreak but could not convert them and Federer eventually won the set to force a fifth set.

Nadal made a crucial break to go 8-7 up in the decider and then held his serve to win his first Wimbledon crown. He also broke Federer's 65-match winning streak on grasscourt that dated back to 2003.

#5. 2009 Australian Open Final

Rafael Nadal won his maiden Australian Open title by beating Federer in an epic final

The 2009 Australian Open had some thrilling matches but very few were as exciting as the final. The top two seeds Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were fighting for the title. This was the first time the Spaniard was in the final of a hard-court Grand Slam.

Federer started well and led 4-2 in the first set but Nadal fought back and won five out of the next six games to win it 7-5. The Swiss bounced back and took the second set 6-3 despite being a break down. The King of Clay restored his lead by taking the third set via a tiebreak but Federer once again fought back and took the fourth set 6-3.

Nadal was dominant in the final set and won it 6-2 to win his maiden Australian Open title.

#6. 2017 Australian Open Final

Roger Federer won his sixth Australian Open crown in 2017

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's last meeting at a Grand Slam final till date came at the Australian Open in 2017. Both players overcame their respective semifinal matches in five sets.

Federer, who had just returned to action after a 6-month hiatus, made the decisive break in the opening set and won it 6-4. However, Nadal fought back strongly to win the second set 6-3. Federer saved a few break points in the third set before breaking his rival twice to win it 6-1.

Nadal managed to claim the fourth set to take the final into a decider. The Spaniard was 3-1 up but Federer produced some sensational tennis to win the next 5 games in a row and win his sixth Australian Open title.

