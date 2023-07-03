6 players who defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon ft. Sam Querry

Novak Djokovic has been a dominant force in tennis for nearly two decades. He recently became the first man in history to win 23 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era after capturing the French Open in Paris. The Serb’s powerful groundstrokes, exceptional fitness, and mental toughness have earned him a place among the greatest players in the history of the sport.

His performance at the Wimbledon Championships has been particularly impressive. The 36-year-old has won the iconic event seven times in his career (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) and is a heavy favorite to win this year again. He also has the opportunity to match Roger Federer's record of eight titles on the grass.

However, even the best players have their off days, and Djokovic has been defeated by some exceptional players at Wimbledon. On that note, let's take a look at six players who have managed to overcome the Serb at the prestigious grasscourt tournament.

1. Marat Safin: Undefeated against the Serb

The Championships - Wimbledon 2008 Day Eleven

The Russian powerhouse defeated Djokovic at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships. He was known for his powerful serve and aggressive baseline play and managed to outplay the Serb in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the second round. The match was a display of Safin's raw power and precision, as he managed to break his opponent's serve multiple times, leaving the third seed struggling to find answers.

The former World No. 1, Safin, reached four Grand Slam finals in his career and managed to win titles at the 2000 US Open and the 2005 Australian Open. He led the head-to-head against Djokovic 2-0 before calling time on his professional career at the 2009 Paris Masters.

2. Tommy Haas: The composed German

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Former World No. 2 Tommy Haas squared off against Djokovic nine times in his career, managing to outplay the 36-year-old on three occasions. One of them happened to be at the Wimbledon Championships in 2009. He defeated Djokovic in the quarterfinals in a thrilling four-set tie, 7-5, 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-3.

Haas used his experience and held his nerve during crucial moments to cause the upset. The German's win over the Serb at Wimbledon is considered one of the biggest highlights of the former's career. He won 17 titles in his career, including two titles on grass at the Halle Open.

3. Tomas Berdych: A familiar foe for Djokovic

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Former World No. 4 Tomas Berdych squared off against Djokovic 28 times in his career and managed to outfox the Serb thrice. One of them happened to be at the Wimbledon Championships in 2010, where the Czech tennis player defeated the Serb in the semifinals 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-3.

Berdych was known for his powerful groundstrokes. His aggressive playstyle and powerful serve proved too much for the current World No. 2, resulting in a memorable victory. He eventually settled for a runner-up finish after falling prey to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the final. Berdych won 14 titles in his career, including one title on grass at the 2007 Halle Open.

4. Roger Federer: Record holder at the All England Club

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Roger Federer, one the greatest players in the history of tennis, defeated Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2012 Wimbledon Championships. The Swiss Maestro’s elegant playstyle and tactical brilliance were on full display in the match, as he managed to outmaneuver the Serb in four sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The match is remembered for Federer's masterclass in grass-court tennis, showcasing his exceptional shot-making and tactical acumen.

5. Andy Murray: Long-time rival

Wimbledon Championships 2013 Winners Ball

British player Andy Murray defeated Djokovic in the 2013 Wimbledon final. He became the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years. Murray played an exceptional match to overcome the Serb 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. The match was a display of his defensive brilliance and tactical intelligence, as he managed to neutralize his opponent's aggressive play to secure a historic victory.

The Brit will be competing at the iconic event this year and has managed to win 10 out of his last 11 matches on grass. If Djokovic and Murray have a successful tournament and win their respective matches, they could meet each other in the final.

6. Sam Querrey: Got one over the top seed

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Lastly, American player Sam Querrey also defeated the 23-time Major winner in the third round of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

Querrey, known for his powerful serve and aggressive baseline play, managed to outplay the Serb in a four-set match 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5). His victory over Djokovic is considered one of the biggest upsets in Wimbledon history, as the 36-year-old was the defending champion and the top seed at the tournament.

While Djokovic's record at Wimbledon is impressive, these six players have shown that even the greatest can be defeated. Each match was a display of exceptional tennis, with the victors using their unique strengths to overcome the Serb’s formidable game. These matches serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of tennis and the importance of seizing the moment when it presents itself.

