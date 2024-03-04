6 players who will miss Indian Wells 2024 ft. Nick Kyrgios, Petra Kvitova

The 2024 Indian Wells, officially known as the BNP Paribas Open, is set to take place from March 6 to 17, promising exciting tennis action throughout. The main draw for the first leg of the Sunshine Double will take place on March 4.

Big names from both the men's and women's sides will be competing in what's often dubbed the 'Fifth Slam.' World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, aiming for the most titles at the tournament, will be joined by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz, among others.

On the WTA side, we will see former champions, including Elena Rybakina (2023), Iga Swiatek (2022), Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2016), Caroline Wozniacki (2011), Naomi Osaka (2018) and Paula Badosa (2021). They will face tough competition from World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, as well as home favorites Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

However, fans have some disappointing news as several star players are absent from this year's roster. On that note, let's take a look at six players who will not compete in 2024 Indian Wells.

6 players who will miss Indian Wells 2024:

#6 Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova had a standout season in 2023, making it to her first-ever Grand Slam final at the French Open where she was defeated by Iga Swiatek. However, her journey hit a roadblock when she injured her wrist during the semifinals of the US Open.

Muchova later withdrew from both the WTA Finals and the 2024 Australian Open. She also missed the Middle East swing.

The Czech is currently recovering after undergoing surgery and won't be playing at the BNP Paribas Open this year. However, she's optimistic about returning to the courts as soon as she can.

#5 Barbora Krejcikova

Joining Karolina Muchova on the list is her compatriot Barbora Krejcikova. Krejcikova won the Indian Wells doubles title last year with Katerina Siniakova, defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund in the final.

Krejcikova kicked off the 2024 season with a first-round loss at Adelaide International. She then reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Abu Dhabi Open.

However, the former French Open champion had to withdraw from the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships due to a back injury and won't be competing at Indian Wells either.

#4 Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic pictured with her Tokyo Olympics gold medal

Belinda Bencic won't be participating in the 2024 Indian Wells as she is about to become a mother soon.

Bencic shared on her Instagram in November 2023 that she is expecting a baby with her longtime boyfriend Martin Hromkovic, who is also her fitness coach. Albeit, she didn't mention the due date.

"Expecting our little miracle soon! We can’t wait to meet you," the Swiss' caption read.

#3 Bianca Andreescu

Since winning her first Major at the 2109 US Open, Bianca Andreescu's career has been troubled by injuries. She has been out of action since the summer of 2023 due to a stress fracture in her back, with her most recent WTA Tour appearance coming at the National Bank Open in August.

Andreescu withdrew from the US Open and also pulled out of the 2024 Australian Open because of her injury. Although she expressed hopes of returning in time for Indian Wells, it doesn't seem to be the case.

"No, sadly, I won’t be at the Australian Open. Right now I’m looking at (returning) after the Australian Open or the American Tour, so Indian Wells maybe," Andreescu told the media in December last year.

Andreescu won the WTA 1000 tournament in 2019 by defeating Angelique Kerber in a thrilling three-set final. However, the Canadian couldn't defend her title in 2021, as Anett Kontaveit eliminated her in the third round.

The event didn't take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#2 Petra Kvitova

Another notable absence from the star-studded lineup at Indian Wells this year is former World No. 1 Petra Kvitova. Like Belinda Bencic, Kvitova is also expecting her first child with her husband and longtime coach Jiri Vanek.

The Czech took to her Instagram account on January 1, 2024, to share the good news and wrote:

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!"

Kvitova had a fantastic run at the Sunshine Double last year. She reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and then went on to win the Miami Open by defeating Elena Rybakina in the final.

#1 Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios will be absent from the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as he's recovering from knee and wrist surgeries which halted his 2023 season. He missed the Sunshine Double last year as well.

Although he's not playing in the ATP Tour at the moment, the Aussie remains connected to tennis. He took part in the Australian Open this year as an analyst for Tennis Channel and received praise for his commentary.

Kyrgios has recently provided an update to his fans about his recovery progress via Instagram Stories, mentioning that everything is going well and his wrist is healing. The former Wimbledon finalist is also eager to get back into shape as soon as possible.