7 biggest defeats for Rafael Nadal on clay courts

Rafael Nadal is arguably the greatest clay-court player of all time. The Spaniard has an incredible record on the surface, winning an unbelievable 564 out of 607 matches.

Nadal has won Roland Garros a whopping 13 times, including four instances in which he didn't drop a single set. He has also won the Monte-Carlo Masters 11 times and the Italian Open 10 times.

Nadal's performances on clay have earned him the nickname the "King of Clay," a title which we cannot argue against given his dominance on the surface.

However, even the best of players get beaten when it's not their day. Nadal has endured 43 defeats on the surface against 25 different players. Most of these losses have seen the Spaniard fall after grueling encounters.

However, there have also been matches where he was comprehensively beaten, something which was an achievement on its own for the victor.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at 7 of the biggest defeats Rafael Nadal has faced on clay courts.

#1 2-6, 2-6 vs Gaston Gaudio, 2003 Hamburg Masters

Rafael Nadal has faced 2004 Roland Garros champion Gaston Gaudio on six occasions. The first of these came in the last 16 of the 2003 Hamburg Masters.

Nadal qualified for the main draw of the tournament and reached the third round after defeating Paul-Henri Mathieu and then-second seed Carlos Moya. Here, he faced Gaudio, who had defeated James Blake and David Sanchez in the first two rounds.

The Argentine had little trouble beating Nadal 6-2, 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals of the competition. Gaudio eventually went on to reach the semifinals in Hamburg, where he lost to eventual champion Guillermo Coria.

#2 2-6, 2-6 vs Olivier Rochus, 2002 Majorca Open

Rafael Nadal and Olivier Rochus met for the first time in the second round of the 2002 Majorca Open. The Spaniard received a wildcard for the tournament and won his opening match against Ramon Delgado to reach the last 16.

Here, he faced Belgium's Rochus, who had beaten then-World No. 11 Sjeng Schalken in the first round. Nadal was comfortably beaten, losing 2-6, 2-6 as Rochus reached the quarterfinals.

It was the King of Clay's only defeat to the Belgian as he won four of their next five meetings, with one match seeing him win via walkover.

#3 3-6, 2-6 vs Andy Murray, 2015 Madrid Masters

Andy Murray beat Rafael Nadal rather comprehensively in the final of the Madrid Masters back in 2015.

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray met in the final of the Madrid Masters in 2015. The King of Clay, who was the two-time defending champion at the time, entered the match with a 6-0 record against the Scot on clay courts. Nadal did not drop a single set en route to the final and was heavily favored to win.

However, Murray produced a sensational and surprisingly dominant performance to beat the Spaniard 6-3, 6-2 and win the Madrid Masters. The Scot went on to beat Nadal at the Italian Open the following year to mark his second win in three clay-court matches over his more-fancied opponent.

#4 2-6, 3-6 vs Gaston Gaudio, 2004 Swedish Open

A year following their match in Hamburg, Rafael Nadal faced Gaston Gaudio in the quarterfinals of the Swedish Open in Bastad. The Spaniard beat Jiri Vanek and Santiago Ventura to seal his place in the last eight of the competition.

Here, he was up against then-second seed Gaudio, who had won Roland Garros just over a month ago. The Argentine beat Nadal 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the Swedish Open. Gaudio eventually made it to the final but lost to eighth-seeded compatriot Mariano Zabaleta in three sets.

#5 5-7, 3-6, 1-6 vs Novak Djokovic, 2015 Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal has suffered just three losses at the French Open but he has never endured a more comprehensive defeat than the one handed to him by Novak Djokovic in 2015. The two players met in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros that year.

The first set was tightly contested but Djokovic managed to take it 7-5. The Serb gained momentum and looked more and more dominant as the match progressed. Djokovic's superiority saw him win the next two sets 6-3, 6-1 to book his place in the semifinals. He went on to beat Andy Murray in the last four but fell to Stan Wawrinka in the summit clash.

This remains to be the only match at Roland Garros that Rafael Nadal has lost in straight sets.

#6 4-6, 2-6 vs Fabio Fognini, 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal has lost four times to Fabio Fognini in 17 matches. His most recent defeat against the Italian came in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019.

Seeded second in the competition, Nadal did not drop a single set en route to the semifinals. He was heavily favored to win the tournament as he was the highest seed remaining.

However, Fognini produced some sensational tennis and stunned the Spaniard 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Italian eventually went on to win the competition by beating Dusan Lajovic in the title clash.

#7 5-7, 1-6 vs Juan Carlos Ferrero, 2008 Italian Open

Former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero has beaten Nadal just twice in nine meetings. His final victory over his compatriot came in the Italian Open in 2008.

Nadal was the three-time defending champion in the competition and received a bye to the second round. Ferrero, meanwhile, came back from a set down to beat Nicolas Keifer and reach the second round where he faced Nadal.

The 2003 Roland Garros champion put up a tough fight in the opening set and it paid off as he won 7-5. Ferrero eventually took full control of the match and won the second set to end Nadal's winning run in Rome and reach the third round.

However, Ferrero couldn't go any further in the competition as he lost to eventual runner-up Stan Wawrinka.

