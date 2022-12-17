7 Biggest upsets of 2022 ft. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

The 2022 season has been momentous for both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as they both surpassed Roger Federer's Grand Slam tally of 20.

Nadal won the season's first two Majors in Melbourne and Paris, moving to the top of the pile with 22. Djokovic responded by capturing his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam in what has been a topsy-turvy season for the Serb.

Despite their splendid success, the duo, along with other top players, were not immune to the odd upset. Here's a list of the seven biggest upsets of 2022 (in no particular order):

#7 Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Monte-Carlo Masters)

Novak Djokovic during the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

After beginning his season late in Dubai, Novak Djokovic headed into the clay-court swing woefully short of match practice. In his opening match at the Monte-Carlo Masters, he found himself up against rising star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Djokovic looked rusty right from the start and lost the opening set 6-3. However, he fought hard and was more than competitive in the second set, taking it in the tie-break.

But his lack of match fitness caught up with him in the deciding set, with Fokina winning it with ease to score the biggest upset of his career, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1. The young Spaniard would make it all the way to the final before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

#6 Brandon Holt vs Taylor Fritz (US Open)

Taylor Fritz (R) shakes hands with Brandon Holt at the 2022 US Open

Taylor Fritz had the best year of his career in 2022. But he also registered one of his worst defeats at his home slam in New York. The Californian was defeated by compatriot Brandon Holt in the first round of the US Open.

Fritz made a bright start to the match and took a competitive first set in the tie-break. Holt, however, slowly grew into the encounter and took control from the second set onwards to register the biggest win of his career, 6-7(3), 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4. Holt was unable to make the most of the big win, falling in the second round to Pedro Cachin.

#5 Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan (Wimbledon)

Harmony Tan (R) shakes hands with Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2022

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding Serena Williams' comeback after a year on the sidelines as she took on Harmony Tan of France in the first round at Wimbledon.

Tan, ranked outside the top 100, surprised the 23-time Major winner with her unorthodox groundstrokes and took the first set. An hour into the contest, Williams finally found her feet and brushed aside Tan in the second set.

But the French player showed great resilience and intellect to outclass the American and register one of the biggest upsets in Wimbledon history, 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7). Tan would make it as far as the Round of 16 before losing to Amanda Anisimova.

#4 Gilles Simon vs Pablo Carreno Busta (French Open)

Pablo Carreno Busta plays a forehand against Gilles Simon at the 2022 French Open

Gilles Simon extended his farewell at his home Slam in Paris by getting the better of 16th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets.

Simon rolled back the years in the first two sets and looked to be on his way to a comfortable win. But the Spaniard fought back and took the match to a decider. Buoyed on by the home crowd, the French veteran increased his level yet again to send Carreno Busta packing, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6,1-6, 6-4. Simon eventually lost in the third round against Main Cilic.

#3 Daniel Galan vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (US Open)

Stefanos Tsitsipas shakes hands with Daniel Elahi Galan after his defeat at the 2022 US Open

In the first round of the US Open, Columbia's Daniel Galan shocked Stefanos Tsitsipas by racing to a two-set lead with the loss of just one game at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tsitsipas looked to be back on track after winning the third set. However, Galan had the last laugh, winning the encounter, 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5, on his ninth match point. Galan made the third round in New York before he was ousted by Davidovich Fokina.

#2 Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe (US Open)

Frances Tiafoe hugs Rafael Nada after his win

Frances Tiafoe registered the biggest win of his young career at the US Open and also gave Rafael Nadal his first loss at a Grand Slam in 2022. The American hadn't taken a set off the Spaniard in their two previous meetings.

But that didn't hinder him from blasting 49 winners past the four-time US Open champion in their fourth-round encounter, winning it 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

By the end of the encounter, Nadal was struggling with his movement due to an abdominal injury and wouldn't play his next professional match until the Paris Masters a couple of months later. Tiafoe made it all the way to the semifinals before suffering a heartbreaking loss to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Alize Cornet (Wimbledon)

Alize Cornet and Iga Swiatek shake hands following their third-round match at Wimbledon

Alize Cornet defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Heading into the match, Swiatek was on a 37-match winning streak, the highest this millennium.

But that did not hinder the experienced Cornet as she showcased her grasscourt prowess to snap Swiatek's streak and advance to the second week with a straight sets win, 6-4, 6-2. The French player lost in the very next round to Ajla Tomljanovic.

