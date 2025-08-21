7 players to miss US Open 2025 ft. Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa

Top stars across the ATP and WTA Tours are getting ready for the US Open 2025, which will begin from August 24. Top-ranked players on the men's and women's tours, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, are the defending champions in singles.

Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz are some of the other big names in the mix. Seven-time Major champion Venus Williams will also continue her comeback with her first appearance in New York in two years.

However, not all big names will be competing in the season's final Major due to one reason or another. With that in mind, here are seven prominent players who will miss the US Open 2025:

#1. Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios' comeback hasn't gone according to his plans at all. He returned to action at the start of the season, and posted a 1-4 record. He remained on the sidelines since his exit from the Miami Open in March. He made a brief appearance to play a doubles match at the Citi DC Open in July with Gael Monfils, and lost in the first round.

During this period Kyrgios also mentioned that his knee was bothering him, and that's the most likely reason for his withdrawal from the US Open. He was supposed to play mixed doubles with Naomi Osaka but pulled out of that as well. That should've been a hint of what was about to come.

Since a career-best season in 2022, when Kyrgios won the doubles title at the Australian Open and was the runner-up at Wimbledon, his career has been derailed by numerous injuries. His attempt at a comeback this year has proven to be futile so far, and one can't be sure of when he'll return to the tour once again.

#2. Zheng Qinwen

Zheng Qinwen at the US Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Zheng was playing with an injury for most of this year. She finally decided to take the plunge and underwent elbow surgery to deal with the matter. She provided fans with an update in July about the same, and also mentioned that she would a couple of months to recover at the very least.

Zheng has already skipped most of the North American hardcourt swing, and now will miss the US Open as well. She's a two-time quarterfinalist in New York, reaching the last eight for the past two years. The draw will be bereft of a strong competitor in light of her absence.

#3. Paula Badosa

Badosa has been dealing with a recurring back injury for a long time now. She already missed quite a few tournaments due to the issue this year. The same problem has now forced her out of the US Open as well.

Following her exit from Wimbledon in July, Badosa revealed her struggles with injury but was optimistic about making a quick return to the tour. Unfortunately, after missing a couple of warm-up tournaments, it became clear to her that she won't recover in time, and announced her withdrawal from the US Open over a week ago.

#4. Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Dimitrov has participated in 11 tournaments this year, and retired due to an injury in five of them. Three of those retirements took place at this year's Majors, with his most recent one being the most heartbreaking. He led World No. 1 Sinner by two sets to love during their fourth-round showdown at Wimbledon.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the third set, Dimitrov sustained a pectoral injury and retired, thus falling shy of a massive upset. Sinner went on to win the title, while the Bulgarian hasn't competed anywhere since throwing in the towel. He will miss the US Open as well due to his ongoing injury.

Dimitrov's withdrawal also ended his streak of 58 consecutive main draw appearances at Majors. Since the Australian Open 2011, he competed in every Major tournament until now. His remarkable longevity has come to an end due to his injury.

#5. Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz is currently recovering after undergoing knee surgery a couple of months ago, and won't be making the trip to New York for the US Open. He was dealing with recurring pain in his right knee, and after consulting with various doctors, he went under the knife to treat it.

Hurkacz previously skipped Wimbledon as well. This isn't the first time his knee has given him some grief. He injured his knee during his second-round contest at last year's Wimbledon, suffering a meniscus tear that kept him out for a while. Now that he's on the road to recovery, he should return to the tour in the coming months.

#6. Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

While most players on this list are injured, Jabeur is relatively healthy. However, she still won't be participating in the US Open. While injuries have certainly bothered her since last year, she has opted to miss the tournament and the rest of the season on account of her mental health.

Jabeur provided an update last month, stating that she hasn't felt happy on the tour for quite some time. She thus announced an indefinite hiatus from the sport in order to reinvigorate herself. She's a former US Open finalist, coming up short against Iga Swiatek in the 2022 final.

#7. Arthur Fils

Fils sustained a back injury at the French Open in May, forcing him to withdraw prior to his third-round match. He took a couple of months off to recover, and made his comeback at the Canadian Open earlier this month. He lost to Jiri Lehecka in the third round.

However, Fils felt that his back wasn't fully healed, and withdrew from his next tournament, the Cincinnati Open. He's still not feeling completely fit, and is out of the US Open as well. The young Frenchman was showing signs of improvement this year but his progress has now been stalled due to his health woes.

