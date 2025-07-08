What happened to Grigor Dimitrov against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon? All about the tragic injury behind Bulgarian's 5th consecutive Slam retirement

The fourth-round clash between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov ended in heartbreak for the latter, as the Bulgarian had to retire from the match during the third set, having taken a two-sets-to-love lead over World No. 1. This marks the fifth consecutive time that Dimitrov could not complete a Major match in the last year.

Coming into the match as a heavy underdog and trailing 1-4 against Jannik Sinner in the head-to-head, Grigor Dimitrov started the match finely, taking an early 3-0 lead in the first set. He was able to drive that advantage forward and clinch the first set 6-3. The Bulgarian did not take his foot off the pedal in the second set as well, as he broke the Italian's serve in the first game of the second set.

The set went on serve till the tenth game, and at 5-4, Grigor Dimitrov had the opportunity to serve it out. That was the one moment where he slipped in the whole match, as Sinner broke him for 5-5. However, the Bulgarian responded in style, winning the next two games to win the second set 7-5.

With Sinner needing to mount an almost miraculous recovery under the closed roof, the third set began on serve. After Dimitrov had won the point to make it 2-2, the Bulgarian collapsed on the ground, visibly in pain. The medical timeout was promptly called, with Dimitrov leaving the ground momentarily to treat his injury, for what appeared to be a pectoral muscle injury.

However, the Bulgarian came out soon, retiring from the match in tears, shocking the crowd and Sinner himself, as well as Roger Federer, who was in the Royal Box, who was in shock at the sudden turn of events in what could have been one of the greatest wins by the former Top 10 player.

"I just hope he has a speedy recovery"- Jannik Sinner on Grigor Dimitrov's injury

After the match was over, Jannik Sinner attended the usual on-court interview, but the Italian was still shocked by the events of his opponent's sudden injury withdrawal. The Italian wished Grigor Dimitrov a fast recovery and candidly confessed that this match did not feel like a victory for him.

"But now, more than anything, I just hope he has a speedy recovery. It’s incredibly unfortunate from his side. I don’t take this as a win—it doesn’t feel like one. This is just a really sad moment for everyone who witnessed it. In the last few Grand Slams, he’s struggled a lot with injuries, and to see him dealing with that again is very tough. His reaction today showed just how much he cares about the sport. He’s one of the most hardworking players on tour, and it’s truly unfortunate what happened,” said Sinner in his on-court interview

This is the fifth time that Grigor Dimitrov has retired in a Grand Slam, starting from his fourth-round match at Wimbledon last year, where he retired against Daniil Medvedev. He retired against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal in New York, followed by two retirements in Melbourne and Paris this year as well.

The last time Grigor Dimitrov did not retire at a Major was at the French Open last year, where he lost to Sinner in the quarterfinals. Having gotten through the next round, Sinner will now face Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal clash on July 9 (Wednesday).

