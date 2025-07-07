Grigor Dimitrov was playing brilliantly against Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships and was just one set away from pulling off a huge win. But luck wasn’t on his side, as a heartbreaking injury forced him to retire mid-match.
Dimitrov began his Wimbledon campaign with a confident win over Yoshihito Nishioka, followed by a victory against Corentin Moutet. He then defeated Sebastian Ofner to set up a fourth-round clash with top seed Sinner on Sunday, July 7, with his old rival Roger Federer watching from the stands on Centre Court.
The Bulgarian looked in complete control against Sinner, comfortably taking the first two sets and becoming the first player to take a set off the Italian at SW19 this year. But just after firing an ace to level the third set at 2-2, he suddenly collapsed to the ground clutching his right pec, prompting his opponent and two trainers to rush to his aid.
The 34-year-old was then helped to his chair for a medical timeout, breaking down in tears on the bench. With the score at 6-3, 7-5, 2-2, it was clear he couldn’t continue, and the match came to an emotional end. He then walked back onto the court, tears in his eyes, to bid a heartfelt goodbye.
Grigor Dimitrov’s situation was so heartbreaking that it left the entire crowd in shock. Jannik Sinner looked worried, and even Roger Federer appeared tense in the stands. To make matters worse, this marked Dimitrov’s fifth consecutive retirement from a Grand Slam.
