7 players who will miss the 2022 US Open, ft. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer & Angelique Kerber

The season's final Grand Slam, the US Open, is set to begin on August 29. Last year, Emma Raducanu had a historic run to the title as she became the first qualifier to win a Major title. Daniil Medvedev claimed his maiden Grand Slam title by denying Novak Djokovic the chance to complete a Calendar Year Grand Slam.

The defending champions return to New York, but face stiff competition if they want to make it two in a row. Serena Williams' retirement is the talk of the town at the moment as the tennis legend is set to compete in the final tournament of her decorated career.

Rafael Nadal is eyeing a 23rd Grand Slam title, while teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz is gunning for his first. Former US Open champions Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Dominic Thiem, and Marin Cilic are also in the mix.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be aiming to stamp her authority on the women's tour once again after a couple of underwhelming results. There are plenty of players across the men's and women's sides who are on the hunt for some Grand Slam glory.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur, and Matteo Berrettini have been runner-ups at different Grand Slams over the past year, and will be looking to lay their hands on the winner's trophy this time around.

While most of the big names will be playing, a few won't be in action this year. Here are the seven top players who won't be competing in the 2022 US Open.

#7 Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina at the Tokyo Olympics.

After a tough start to the season, things took a turn for the worse for Svitolina as her native Ukraine was invaded by Russia. Citing physical issues and mental anguish, she announced a break from tennis in March. A couple of months later, she revealed that she's expecting her first child and will miss the rest of the season.

Svitolina is a former US Open semifinalist, having reached the last four in 2019. She made it to the quarterfinals last year. The 27-year-old has performed quite well in New York over the years and her absence will be felt this year.

#6 Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils at the 2022 Australian Open.

Gael Monfils had a wonderful start to the season, winning his 11th career title at the Adelaide International and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Since then, injuries have completely ruined his season. After the Madrid Open in May, the Frenchman sustained an injury that sidelined him for three months.

Monfils returned to action at the Canadian Open a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately, he injured himself during his third-round match, which forced him to retire midway through it. Now the same injury has ruled him out of the US Open, where he has fond memories of making the semifinals in 2016.

Monfils is a fierce competitor and top-class showman to boot, so his withdrawal has left quite a hole in the draw.

#5 Reilly Opelka

Reilly Opelka at the 2022 Delray Beach Open.

Reilly Opelka hasn't competed much in the lead-up to the US Open. He withdrew from the Atlanta Open citing a neck injury. The 24-year-old returned to action at the Citi Open, but lost to Nick Kyrgios in the third round. The American then skipped the Canadian Open and the Western & Southern Open due to an injury.

Opelka has now also pulled out of the US Open due to a heel injury. It's been a rough few weeks for the American, who'll be hoping to return stronger for the remainder of the season.

#4 Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev at the 2020 US Open.

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev still hasn't recovered from his ankle injury, forcing him to miss the US Open. The German sustained the injury during his semifinal match at the French Open against Rafael Nadal a couple of months ago. He had to undergo surgery for it as well and continues to be on the sidelines due to it.

US Open Tennis @usopen Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open.



Get well soon, Alex! Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open.Get well soon, Alex! https://t.co/Yj12xO0mNl

Zverev is a former runner-up at Flushing Meadows, having lost the 2020 final to Dominic Thiem. The German has been performing quite consistently at the Majors for a while now, so his presence will be sorely missed.

#3 Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber at the 2016 US Open.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber didn't compete at all in the lead-up to the US Open. On August 24, she finally spilled the beans regarding her prolonged absence. The German is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Franco Bianco. She has withdrawn from the US Open and will miss the rest of the season as well.

"I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition," Kerber wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Angelique Kerber @AngeliqueKerber 🫶🏻 I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition🫶🏻 I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition 👼🫶🏻🍼❤️ https://t.co/Y6rRYOIUDR

Kerber won her second Grand Slam title at the 2016 US Open. The victory also helped her clinch the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

#2 Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss yet another tournament as he continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery. He hasn't competed for more than a year now, and while he won't be participating in the US Open this year, he's set to make his comeback soon.

Federer will return to action at next month's Laver Cup and has begun training for the same. The Swiss remains the last male player to successfully defend his title in New York. His run of five consecutive titles from 2004 to 2008 remains an Open Era record.

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open.

The vaccine mandate has cost Novak Djokovic another opportunity to compete in a Grand Slam as he has been ruled out of the US Open. But unlike the Australian Open visa saga, there wasn't much drama this time around. While there were hopes of a miraculous last-minute exemption, nothing of the sort came to be.

Djokovic confirmed his withdrawal shortly before the draw ceremony.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" Djokovic wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 🏼 See you soon tennis world! 🏼 Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.🏼 See you soon tennis world! Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼

Djokovic has been one of the most consistent players in New York over the years, winning three titles and finishing as the runner-up on six occasions. He came quite close to achieving the rare feat of a Calendar Year Grand Slam, but lost to Daniil Medvedev in the final here last year.

A favorite to win every tournament that he enters, Djokovic's absence certainly gives other players a golden opportunity. The Serb will next be seen competing at the Laver Cup in September.

