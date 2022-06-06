7 records and milestones Rafael Nadal achieved with his French Open win

Rafael Nadal's incredible 2022 season continues as he won his second Grand Slam of the year. The King of Clay beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in a rather one-sided French Open final to lift the Coupe des Mosquetaires for the 14th time in his career.

Expectations weren't too high for Nadal heading into the French Open, especially after his foot caused him problems during the Italian Open. The Spaniard started the competition strong, beating Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet and Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

He then survived a scare from Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round before beating his rival Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Nadal was up against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals and the two were all set to play out a thrilling contest, before the German suffered a horrific ankle injury that forced him to retire.

The Spaniard then beat Ruud in the first meeting between the two players to clinch his 22nd Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old attained a number of records by winning the French Open this year and let us take a detailed look at them.

#1. 22 Grand Slam titles

Rafael Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal's victory at the French Open sees him extend his lead at the top of the Grand Slam winners list. The Spaniard clinched his 22nd Major, which is two more than what his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have.

Nadal surpassed the two earlier this year when he won the Australian Open by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. The Spaniard has a cushion now but there is a good chance of Djokovic challenging that tally. Although Federer has not retired, his chances of winning another Grand Slam are pretty slim right now.

It will be interesting to see who out of the Big Three ends up with more majors to their name.

#2. 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal's victory at the French Open this year saw him lift the trophy for the 14th time in his career. This is the most number of singles titles won by any man or woman in one Grand Slam, 3 more than Margaret Court's tally of 11 Australian Open titles.

Four out of Nadal's 14 crowns at the French Open have come without him dropping a single set. The Spaniard lost 3 sets in the 2022 edition, two against Felix Auger-Aliassime and one against Novak Djokovic.

ESPN @espn



All of Nadal's 14 French Open titles through the ages: This moment never gets oldAll of Nadal's 14 French Open titles through the ages: This moment never gets old 🏆 All of Nadal's 14 French Open titles through the ages: https://t.co/4OQsB5TNon

#3. Oldest French Open champion in the Open Era

Aged 36 years and 2 days, Rafael Nadal became the oldest man to win Roland Garros since 1925. He is the oldest man to win the French Open in the Open Era, surpassing fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno, who was 34 years and 10 months old when he won the title in 1972.

The Mallorcan also occupies the third spot, at 34 years and 4 months, when he won the French Open in 2020. He is followed by Novak Djokovic, who was 34 years and a month old when he triumphed on Court Philippe-Chatrier last year.

At fifth spot is Ken Rosewall, who was aged 33 years and 7 months when he won the competition in 1968.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo

in 2022 at 36 years, 2 days

Andres Gimeno in 1972 at 34 years, 10 months

Rafael Nadal in 2020 at 34 years, 4 months

in 2021 at 34 years, 1 month

Ken Rosewall in 1968 at 33 years, 7 months Oldest #RolandGarros Men's Singles Champions (since 1925) @RafaelNadal in 2022 at 36 years, 2 daysAndres Gimeno in 1972 at 34 years, 10 monthsRafael Nadal in 2020 at 34 years, 4 months @DjokerNole in 2021 at 34 years, 1 monthKen Rosewall in 1968 at 33 years, 7 months Oldest #RolandGarros Men's Singles Champions (since 1925)@RafaelNadal in 2022 at 36 years, 2 daysAndres Gimeno in 1972 at 34 years, 10 monthsRafael Nadal in 2020 at 34 years, 4 months@DjokerNole in 2021 at 34 years, 1 monthKen Rosewall in 1968 at 33 years, 7 months

#4. Joint-Most Grand Slam titles at the age of 30 or above

Rafael Nadal's 14th French Open crown is the eighth Grand Slam title he has won since turning 30. The Spaniard joins Djokovic as the man with the most majors at the age of 30 and above.

Below the both of them are Roger Federer, Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall with four titles each. The Swiss' first title over the age of 30 came at Wimbledon in 2012. He won the tournament in 2017 while winning the Australian Open in 2017 and 2018.

Laver won all four Grand Slams in 1969 while Rosewall won the French Open in 1968, the US Open in 1970 and the Australian Open in 1971 and 1972.

#5. 92 Tour-level titles in the Open Era

Rafael Nadal's triumph at the French Open marked his 92nd ATP singles title. This is the fourth-most by any man in the Open Era, with only Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) having won more titles than the King of Clay.

He has five more than Djokovic (87) and he has a fair chance of surpassing Lendl's tally of 94 career titles. He also stands a chance of surpassing Federer's tally of 103 titles if injuries don't continue to trouble him.

#6. Second player to win the French Open by beating 4 Top 10 players

By beating Casper Ruud in the final, Rafael Nadal got his fourth Top 10 scalp in the French Open this year. He previously beat ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round before seeing off World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and World No. 3 Zverev in the semifinals.

Nadal is only the third man to earn four Top 10 wins at a Grand Slam. Others who have achieved this feat include Mats Wilander (1982 French Open) and Roger Federer (2017 Australian Open).

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo



Nadal joins @RogerFederer at 2017 14-time #RolandGarros champion @RafaelNadal becomes 3rd man to earn 4 Top-10 wins at a Grand Slam event.Nadal joins @RogerFederer at 2017 @AustralianOpen and Mats Wilander at 1982 Roland Garros. Spaniard beat No. 9 Auger-Aliassime, No. 1 Djokovic, No. 3 Zverev and No. 8 Ruud. 14-time #RolandGarros champion @RafaelNadal becomes 3rd man to earn 4 Top-10 wins at a Grand Slam event.Nadal joins @RogerFederer at 2017 @AustralianOpen and Mats Wilander at 1982 Roland Garros. Spaniard beat No. 9 Auger-Aliassime, No. 1 Djokovic, No. 3 Zverev and No. 8 Ruud.

#7. First time Rafael Nadal has won the first two Grand Slams in a year

By winning the French Open in 2022, Rafael Nadal has now won the first two Grand Slams of the year, having previously triumphed at the Australian Open.

This is the first time in the Spaniard's career that he has won the Australian Open and the French Open in the same year. Nadal won the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam in 2009 but lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

There have been four instances (2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019) where the King of Clay won the French Open but was the runner-up at the Australian Open.

Nadal is only the fifth man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open and the French Open in the same year, the others being Rod Laver, Mats Wilander, Jim Courier and Novak Djokovic. He is also the sixth man in the Open Era to win the first two Grand Slam titles in a year.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo

2022

2021

2016 Novak Djokovic

1992 Jim Courier

1988 Mats Wilander

1980* Bjorn Borg

1979* Bjorn Borg

1978* Bjorn Borg

1969 @RodLaver

* #RolandGarros & Men to Win First 2 Grand Slam Titles in a Year (Open Era)2022 @RafaelNadal 2021 @DjokerNole 2016 Novak Djokovic1992 Jim Courier1988 Mats Wilander1980* Bjorn Borg1979* Bjorn Borg1978* Bjorn Borg1969 @RodLaver @Wimbledon were 1st 2 Grand Slam events of year Men to Win First 2 Grand Slam Titles in a Year (Open Era)2022 @RafaelNadal2021 @DjokerNole2016 Novak Djokovic1992 Jim Courier1988 Mats Wilander1980* Bjorn Borg1979* Bjorn Borg1978* Bjorn Borg1969 @RodLaver* #RolandGarros & @Wimbledon were 1st 2 Grand Slam events of year

