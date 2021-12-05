7 records Novak Djokovic broke in 2021

2021 has undoubtedly been Novak Djokovic's year. The Serbian legend won three Grand Slam titles and enjoyed a magnificent 27-1 win-loss record at the Majors this season. His incredible performances on court also helped him finish the year at the top of the ATP rankings.

Novak Djokovic broke many records in 2021. At a time when Next Gen players have been showcasing phenomenal skills on the court, Djokovic stood tall and delivered some dominant performances. Many players and experts, including the likes of Daniil Medvedev, have hailed him as the 'GOAT'.

Chancellor Gowron @ChancelorGowron @TennisTV

Records achieved:

✅Most slams (tied)

✅Most weeks as #1 (353)

✅Most Year End #1 (7)

✅Most masters 1000

✅Double career slam

✅Most top 10 wins

✅Most top 5 wins

✅Oldest Year End #1 (34.5)

✅Most consecutive slam wins in a season (27)



Here are the records Novak Djokovic broke during the 2021 season.

Most number of weeks as World No.1

In March 2021, Djokovic overtook Roger Federer for the most number of weeks as World No.1. He has held that position for 349 weeks, 39 more than Federer.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the 2020 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic first became World No. 1 on July 4, 2011. In that decade alone (2010s), he remained in the position for 275 weeks and was later adjuged the 'player of the decade'. In this decade, the only other player to be World No. 1 was Rafael Nadal - he held the position for only four weeks.

Most year-end World No.1 finishes

After winning the 2021 Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic broke Pete Sampras' record as the player who has ended the year as World No. 1 on the most occasions. This was the seventh time Djokovic has achieved this feat.

Novak Djokovic after finishing the year as World No. 1

YoungTennisGuns @YoungTennisGuns Most years between the first and last year-end No. 1 seasons:



12 - Rafael Nadal (2008-2019)

11 - Novak Djokovic (2011-2021)

6 - Roger Federer (2004-2009)

6 - Pete Sampras (1993-1998)

5 - Ivan Lendl (1985-1989)

Most number of Masters titles

Novak Djokovic reached yet another historic milestone at the 2021 Paris Masters, going past Rafael Nadal's tally of 36 Masters titles. The triumph in Paris was the only Masters win for the Serb this year.

Novak Djokovic at 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Djokovic is the only player to win all nine Masters 1000 titles in the sport's history. Intriguingly, he has managed to win every Masters 1000 title at least twice.

