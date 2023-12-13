7 shocking tennis upsets of 2023 ft. Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff

The 2023 tennis season, replete with surprising twists and turns, saw giants like Rafael Nadal and rising stars like Coco Gauff fall in unexpected defeats. The year challenged the norm, with unanticipated victories defining the narrative of the season.

In 2023, tennis witnessed unexpected turns as Mackenzie McDonald and Sofia Kenin achieved notable wins, despite not being the favored winners in their matches. McDonald's triumph over Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open and Kenin's victory against Coco Gauff at Wimbledon were highlights that challenged the usual expectations.

From seasoned veterans rediscovering their form to rising stars making their mark, 2023 was a year of unexpected twists. Matches that were presumed foregone conclusions turned into epic battles, with underdogs triumphing in spectacular fashion.

With that, here's a look at seven shocking upsets that defined the 2023 tennis season and captivated fans around the world:

#1 Roman Safiullin vs. Carlos Alcaraz - Paris Masters 2023

Roman Safiullin in action at Rolex Paris Masters

Roman Safiullin, ranked No. 45, defeated world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Paris Masters in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Alcaraz's loss was a significant upset as it was his first opening-round defeat of 2023. Safiullin’s victory, marked by his recovery of an early break in both sets, was a highlight in his career, especially following his performances at Wimbledon and the Chengdu final.

Alcaraz, dealing with foot and back problems, acknowledged the need for improvement, especially in his movement on the court.

#2 Daniel Altmaier vs. Jannik Sinner - French Open 2023

In an astonishing turn of events at the French Open, Daniel Altmaier, World No. 79, clinched a remarkable victory against eighth seed Jannik Sinner. In a game that stretched beyond five hours, Altmaier's relentless tenacity shone through as he claimed victory with scores of 6-7(0), 7-6(7), 1-6, 7-6(4), and finally, an exhilarating finish at 7-5.

For Altmaier, this win was a game-changer - it marked his first major triumph over a top 10 playet. Sinner, usually a powerhouse of consistency and strength on the court, surprisingly struggled with Altmaier's crafty game plan leading to an unforgettable upset in the tournament.

#3 Mackenzie McDonald vs. Rafael Nadal - Australian Open 2023

Mackenzie McDonald plays a forehand against Rafael Nadal

Mackenzie McDonald's victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open was a headline-grabbing upset. McDonald, ranked No. 65, defeated the top seed and defending champion Nadal with scores of 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round. McDonald's performance was impressive, even when considering Nadal's physical struggles with a left hip injury during the match.

Despite Nadal's renowned fighting spirit, McDonald maintained focus and executed a solid game plan to secure the biggest win of his career. Nadal has been on a hiatus from the sport ever since, recovering from his various injuries with a tentative return to the tour in 2024.

#4 Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Daniil Medvedev - French Open 2023

Thiago Seyboth Wild plays a backhand against Daniil Medvedev

In an astonishing first-round match at the French Open, Thiago Seyboth Wild, ranked 172nd, achieved a career-defining victory over world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev. Seyboth Wild emerged victorious with a score of 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Despite this being his first five-set match and first French Open appearance, Seyboth Wild demonstrated incredible resolve and a clear strategy, executing it to perfection.

#5 Sofia Kenin vs. Coco Gauff - Wimbledon 2023

Sofia Kenin celebrates winning against Coco Gauff

Sofia Kenin defeated the 7th seed Coco Gauff in the first round of Wimbledon, with a scoreline of 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion, was ranked 128th coming into the tournament and had to go through qualifying rounds to reach the main draw.

Kenin demonstrated her grit and tactical savvy to bounce back despite losing the second set. Given her recent track record of early knockouts and the grind to get into Wimbledon, Kenin's triumph really caught everyone off guard.

#6 Dusan Lajovic vs. Novak Djokovic - Srpska Open 2023

In a remarkable quarter-final match at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Dusan Lajovic, then ranked outside the top 30, achieved a milestone victory over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6(6). This win, Lajovic's first ever over a current World No.1 player - and all the more impressive given his past performance against Djokovic - marked an extraordinary turning point in his career.

Lajovic displayed a clutch performance on serve, saving 15 of 16 break points. The match's intensity peaked in the second-set tie-break, where Djokovic held a lead, but Lajovic staged a remarkable comeback to win five straight points.

#7 Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas - Wimbledon 2023

In a breathtaking fourth-round match at Wimbledon 2023, American player Christopher Eubanks, ranked 43rd in the ATP Tour rankings, pulled off an astonishing upset against the fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Eubanks secured his spot in his first major quarterfinal with a nail-biting victory, 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 over Tsitsipas.

Eubanks really stepped up his game, managing to hold off eight out of 13 break points and firing off 13 aces. His ability to capitalize on critical moments, especially in the later sets, was pivotal in turning the match in his favor. This included key breakpoints conversions in the decider, which he clinched with powerful backhand down-the-line winners.