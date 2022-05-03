7 things Roger Federer has said about Rafael Nadal over the years

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the finest tennis players to have ever graced the sport. The 40-year-old Swiss has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, while the 35-year-old Spaniard claimed a record 21st men's Major at this year's Australian Open.

Between them, the great duo won 21 out of 23 Grand Slam tournaments between the 2005 French Open and the 2010 US Open, including 11 in a row from the 2005 French Open to the 2007 US Open.

The pair have met a remarkable 40 times with Nadal leading the head-to-head 24-16. The rivalry has the third-most matches contested between two male players in the Open Era (after Djokovic-Nadal and Djokovic-Federer).

Despite their fierce on-court rivalry, the two legends hold immense respect for each other and share a close friendship off the court. Federer won the most recent clash between the duo in the semifinals of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Here is a look at some of the Swiss' best quotes about his Spanish contemporary:

#7 - "I think his forehand is for sure his biggest shot in his game" (2004)

Rafael Nadal hits a forehand at the 2004 Australian Open

In the first ever meeting between the legendary pair, a 17-year-old Nadal upset a 22-year-old Federer in the third round of the 2004 Miami Open. Following his surprise 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Nadal, the then World No. 1 reflected on facing the Mallorcan in his press conference.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



The beginning of a rivalry of legend.



(Video #ThrowbackThursday Miami 2004: a 17 years-old Rafa Nadal upsets World No.1 Roger Federer on their first meeting 6-3 6-3!The beginning of a rivalry of legend.(Video @TennisTV ⏪ #ThrowbackThursday Miami 2004: a 17 years-old Rafa Nadal upsets World No.1 Roger Federer on their first meeting 6-3 6-3!The beginning of a rivalry of legend.(Video @TennisTV) https://t.co/sI7HbTpq7u

"Well, I think it's always difficult to play someone for the first time, first of all," said the Swiss." But I think, you know, overall he played a very good match. He was the better player today. It was tough for me to, you know - I mean, I had time to get the rhythm, but, you know, he played very aggressive and I couldn't quite play maybe the way I wanted to.

(On Nadal's biggest weapons) I think his forehand, you know, is for sure his biggest shot in his game, and his all-court speed."

#6 - "It is building up to one of maybe the great rivalries" (2007)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal following the 2007 Wimbledon final

At the 2007 Wimbledon Championships, Federer defeated Nadal in the title match for the second straight year to secure his fifth consecutive crown at the All England Club. Following an entertaining five-set battle, Federer discussed the rivalry between himself and Nadal, who were then the World No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

"I win my share. He wins his. It's a good rivalry, I think," Federer said. "We've been at the top for over a hundred weeks together. It is, like, building up to one of maybe the great rivalries, I don't know. But we sometimes haven't lived up to the expectations in the past, in our matches in majors especially. I think maybe that was maybe a bit of a problem. You know, but you can't always play five-set-match thrillers, you know. I'm happy it happened today. I left as the winner. Was perfect."

#5 - "He dominated from the first point until the end - it’s the strongest Rafa that I’ve ever seen" (2008)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shake hands following the 2008 Roland Garros final

At the 2008 French Open, Nadal defeated Federer for the fourth straight year in Paris and the third consecutive time in the final. Nadal crushed his great rival 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 in the title match to conclude a rampant Roland Garros campaign in which he dropped just 41 games.

Following what remains his heaviest defeat in a Grand Slam match, Federer lauded Nadal's performance and dominant title run.

"I would have hoped, of course, to get more today than four games," the Swiss said. "But Rafa is really very, very strong this year. He dominated this tournament like perhaps never before. Like Bjorn [Borg]. He deserves this title. It was still a good week. Losing in a final is never easy but I will try again next year. He dominated from the first point until the end. It’s the strongest Rafa that I’ve ever seen. He was more dominant than the previous years."

#4 - "He's come back from many injuries time and time again - he made it seem easy, and it's not" (2017)

Rafael Nadal during the 2017 Australian Open final

Federer and Nadal both returned from injury layoffs at the 2017 Australian Open, where they went on to meet in the final. In an interview during the event, the Swiss praised his Spanish counterpart's ability to come back strongly from injuries throughout his career.

"I just think he's an incredible tennis player," the Swiss said. "He's got shots that no other one has. When you have that, you are unique and special. Plus he's got the grit. He's got the mental and physical ability to sustain a super high level of play for years and for hours and for weeks. He's proven that time and time again. He's come back from many injuries time and time again. He made it seem easy, and it's not. I think he's been tremendous for the game. I have a lot of respect for him on many levels."

#3 - "There are no draws in tennis, but I would have been happy to share this trophy with Rafa tonight" (2017)

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer after the 2017 Australian Open final

Federer defeated Nadal in a classic five-set final at the 2017 Australian Open to win his 18th Major title and first since Wimbledon in 2012. After securing his fifth Australian Open crown, the Swiss revealed in the trophy ceremony that he would have been happy to share the title with his great rival.

"I wouldn't have minded losing, to be honest, after making the comeback [from injury]," he said. "There are no draws in tennis, but tonight I would have been fine sharing this trophy with Rafa."

#2 - "The way we go about it is very different, but yet we both find a way to excel - it's been quite a journey with Rafa side by side" (2019)

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup in 2019

Federer and Nadal were set to meet in the semifinals of the 2019 Indian Wells Masters, before the latter was forced to withdraw through injury. Ahead of the proposed match, the Swiss declared that the different approaches of the pair were key to their rivalry.

"The way we go about it is very different, but yet we both find a way to excel," said Federer. "The way he came up was very claycourt based, and I was apparently very grasscourt based, and we both found our ways on other surfaces, I think it all adds to the cool rivalry that we’ve had. And then you add all the foundation stuff we have, promotional things we have done for the tour, political things, whatever it has been, it's been quite a journey with Rafa side by side."

#1 - "I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us - well done Rafa, you deserve it" (2020)

Rafael Nadal with Les Mousquetaires trophy following his 2020 Roland Garros victory

At the 2020 French Open, Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in the final to equal Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. After the Spaniard's 13th Roland Garros triumph, Federer shared a warm message to congratulate his friend and rival on the achievement.

"I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," the Swiss said. "As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore, it is a true honour for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory. It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport. I also congratulate his team, because nobody can do this alone. I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us. Well done, Rafa. You deserve it."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan