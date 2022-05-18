8 Players who won the French Open without dropping a set ft. Steffi Graf and Rafael Nadal

The French Open is arguably one of the most elusive Slams to win in professional tennis. It has notably been a Slam that many legends of the game have failed to conquer.

Subsequently, many players have missed out on a career Slam with just the French Open missing from their trophy cabinets. Given these facts, winning the French Open without dropping a set sounds like a Herculean task.

However, in the Open Era, eight players (men and women combined), including Rafael Nadal and Steffi Graf have managed to achieve this feat. Let's take a look at who these players are:

#1 Evonne Goolagong Cawley

At the age of 19, Evonne Goolagong Crawley found herself in the final of a Slam for the first time in her career at the French Open in 1971. The Australian was the third seed in the event and reached the final without dropping a set. She faced compatriot Helen Gourley in the finals.

Cawley won the finals in straight sets as well, making her the first player in the Open Era to win the French Open without dropping a set. Cawley would complete the channel Slam that year by winning Wimbledon. The same year, she was honored as the Australian of the Year.

While Cawley won Slams in Australia, France and England, the Australian was unable to lift the US Open title, falling in the finals on four occasions.

Billie Jean King had won six Slam titles by 1972. But the Suzanne Lenglen trophy was still out of reach for the American. In 1972, the French Tennis Federation halved the draw size from 64 to 32. King was seeded third in the event and got direct entry into the third round.

She faced defending champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley in the final. Just like every other match she played in the tournament that year, King won the final in straight sets. It was the only Roland Garros title the 12-time Grand Slam champion ever won.

#3 Ilie Nastase

Romania's Ilie Nastase won the 1973 French Open without dropping a set. The rules were a little different back then as matches in the first two rounds were best of three sets. Matches would be best of five sets starting in the third round.

Nastase was the second seed in the tournament. He faced Nikola Pilic in the finals and won the match 6-3 6-3 6-0, thereby winning 19 consecutive sets in the event. A couple of months later, he was ranked as the No.1 player by the newly instilled computerized ATP rankings. Nastase had previously won the 1972 US Open and the 1973 Roland Garros was the second and final singles Slam title of his career.

20-year-old Chris Evert was the top seed at the 1974 French Open. She was the year-ending champion in 1972 and 1973, but was yet to win a singles Slam title. At the 1974 French Open, Evert defeated Olga Morozova in the final 6-1 6-2 to claim her first Grand Slam title. She did so without dropping a set in all seven of her matches.

It was the first of seven Roland Garros titles that Evert would eventually win. Evert retired from tennis with 18 singles and 3 doubles Grand Slams.

Bjorn Borg won the French Open six times and won twice without dropping a set throughout the tournament. He was already a four-time Slam champion when he entered the 1978 French Open.

He was the top seed at the event and created history by dropping only 32 games en route to his third French Open title, which remains an Open Era record.

Borg was a two-time defending champion at the French Open in 1980. The former World No.1 defeated fifth seed Vitas Gerulaitis in straight sets to win his fifth Roland Garros title. In the process, Borg became the first player ever to win the French Open twice without dropping a set in the entire tournament. This record would be equalled and beaten later by Rafael Nadal.

There are some seasons that are synonymous with a tennis player. For Steffi Graf, it was the 1988 season. Graf had won her only Slam at the 1987 French Open. In 1988, she won all four Slams and Olympic gold, thereby becoming the first person to win the Golden Slam.

At the 1988 French Open, she set a series of records. To begin with, she dropped only 20 games in the entire tournament.

This is an Open Era record for any women's singles champion at Roland Garros. In the finals, she won by a score of 6-0 6-0, the only double bagel scoreline in a Slam final in the Open Era.

The match had a play time of only 32 minutes. Graf would finish with a tally of 22 singles Slam titles, which includes winning each Slam at least four times. She was ranked as the No.1 player by the WTA for a record 377 weeks.

After winning the 2003 and 2005 editions of Roland Garros, the Belgian entered the 2006 French Open as the defending champion and won the event without dropping a set. She never played a tiebreak set in the entire event and defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova in straight sets in the final.

The following year, Henin joined Roland Garros as the two-time defending champion. Yet again, she did not lose a single set in the entire tournament. She defeated Ana Ivanovic in the finals and equalled Monica Seles' record of winning three consecutive Roland Garros titles. Additionally, she became the first player ever to win at Roland Garros without dropping a set in two consecutive years.

This list would be incomplete without the King of Clay. Rafael Nadal has won a record 13 Roland Garros titles. Four of these titles were won without dropping a set.

Rafael Nadal achieved this feat in the 2008, 2010, 2017 and 2020 editions of the tournament. The Spaniard's opponents in the final were Roger Federer, Robin Soderling, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic respectively.

Rafael Nadal has a 97% (105-3) win rate at Roland Garros. He has won 85 of his matches at Roland Garros in straight sets. Only two of Rafael Nadal's matches have gone the distance so far, both of which he won.

