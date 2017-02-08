Write an Article

9 Oldest Male Players to Win a Grand Slam title

Here's a look at the 10 oldest players who won the biggest prizes there are in tennis.

When Roger Federer won his 17th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, not only did he extend his record of most Grand Slam titles won in men's history, he also became one of the 10 oldest players to have won a Major. Here, we take a look at the 10 oldest players to have won a Grand Slam.

#Note: Only Open Era wins have been considered.


#9 John Newcombe (Australia)


Australian tennis player John Newcombe wins the Men's Singles final at Wimbledon, after beating America's Stan Smith, London, 4th July 1971. (Photo by Reg Burkett/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Australian John Newcombe beat World No. 1 Jimmy Connors in the Australian Open final in 1975 at the age of 30 years, 7 months and 9 days to make it to this list at 9th place.

Newcombe beat Connors with the following score-line: 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(9-7).

#8 Jimmy Connors (United States of America)

Jimmy Connors of the United States holds the trophy at winning the Men's Singles Final match against Ken Rosewall at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on 6 July 1974 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon in London, England. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

In the 1983 finals of the US Open, 3rd-ranked Jimmy Connors defeated 2nd-placed Czechoslovakian star Ivan Lendl to become the 7th oldest person to have won a Major title.

At that time Connors age was 31 years and 9 days old. He won the match 6-3, 6-7(2-7), 7-5, 6-0.

#7 Pete Sampras (United States of America)

Pete Sampras of the United States serves to Michael Chang during their Men's Singles Final match of the Salem OpenTennis Championship on 14 April 1996 at the outdoor hard courts on Hong Kong Island in Hong Kong . (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

When Pete Sampras beat compatriot Andre Agassi in the 2002 US Open final for his 14th Major, he also made another record. He became the sixth oldest person to have won a Grand Slam title at the age of 31 years and 27 days.

Sampras won the final with the score line 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

#6 Rod Laver

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Rod Laver watches the semifinal match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day 11 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Rod Laver beat compatriot Tony Roche in the US Open finals of 1969 to become the fifth oldest person to have won a Grand Slam title. He was 31 years and 1 month old at that time.

Laver defeated Roche in four sets: 7-9, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

#5 Arthur Ashe (United States of America)


Arthur Ashe beat top-ranked Jimmy Connors in the 1975 Wimbledon finals. Ashe was 31 years, 11 months and 25 days old at the time of the match.

The score line read: 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

#4 Andre Agassi (United States of America)


Andre Agassi returns a backhand during the first set Tuesday, September 2, 2003 at the U. S. Open in New York. Agassi, top ranked in the men's division, dropped the first set to Taylor Dent in a match that was twice delayed by rain. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)


In 2003, Andre Agassi beat 31st-ranked Rainer Schuttler in the Australian Open final to earn another place in the record books as one of the oldest players to have won a Major. He was aged 32 years, 8 months and 28 days at the time.

Agassi won the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

#3 Andres Gimeno (Spain)

Andres Gimeno won the French Open title in 1972, when his age was 34 years, 10 months and 1 day. Grimeno who was 6th ranked at that time, and he beat the 9th-ranked Patrick Proisy.

Gimeno won the final by the scoreline 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

#2 Roger Federer

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 30: Roger Federer of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the 2017 Australian Open Men's Singles Final, on January 30, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer, considered the greatest male tennis player of all time, was in 2012 among the oldest players, at the then-age of 30 years and 11 months, to win his 17th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, a competition which he had won six times before this. Federer beat Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 that year.

This year, Federer, at the age of 35 years, defeated archrival Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open 2017 in five sets to win his 18th Grand Slam title – the most of any male player in the history of the game. 

#1 Ken Rosewall (Australia)

When Ken Rosewall beat Malcolm Anderson in the Australian Open finals of 1972, he etched his name in the history books to become the oldest Grand Slam winner in the Open era.

Ken won the match in straight sets 7-6(7-2), 6-3, 7-5. He was 37 years, 2 months and 1 day old at that time.

